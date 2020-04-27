OLYMPIA — The Department of Ecology’s spill responders are seeing an increase in the number of illegal dumpings of chemicals and other waste. While many collection sites are closed due to covid-19, Ecology is reminding everyone not to dump household waste. Abandoning chemical waste can have lasting effects on human health and the environment.
Waste oil, paint, household chemicals or other hazardous materials should be safely stored until waste collection facilities reopen. For a list of facilities that will accept waste from households and businesses, visit tinyurl.com/DOE-Household-Waste.
Abandoned waste can impact plants, fish, surface water, groundwater, recreational areas and drinking water sources. One quart of oil can pollute more than 100,000 gallons of water.
“We typically don’t see blatant abandonment of these products in our parks and public areas, but it’s been happening recently,” said Dave Byers, response section manager with Ecology’s Spills Program. “Damage to our environment can be avoided with people taking the proper steps to dispose of these chemicals. Doing otherwise puts people and our environment in jeopardy, and can result in penalties to those responsible. Please do not dump these hazardous materially illegally.”
If you find abandoned hazardous material, or want to report a spill, visit tinyurl.com/DOE-Reporting-Page, or call 1-800-OILS-911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.