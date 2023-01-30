SOUTH BEND — The mood was celebratory inside the Willapa Harbor Community Center last Friday, as county stakeholders and students and faculty from the University of Washington held a formal launch event and shared early accomplishments in the first few months since the partnership began.

First announced last November, the Pacific County Economic Development Council and UW’s Livable City Year program have teamed up for a multi-year effort to connect county planning projects with courses from UW’s Department of Urban Design and Planning to advance local livability and economic development goals.

