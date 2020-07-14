EDITOR’S NOTE: The 18-day voting period for Washington state’s Aug. 4 primary election begins this Friday, July 17. All ballots must be postmarked or deposited in drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Because the top two finishers in the primary automatically advance to the Nov. 3 general election regardless of party affiliation, primary contenders are eliminated only in races with three or more candidates.
Among local Pacific County races, only county commissioner position 2 has more than two candidates, so we are publishing interviews with them this week before ballots arrive. Other competitive races will be profiled before the general election.
