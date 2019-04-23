LONG BEACH — They came with baskets, bags and buckets. Some had bunny ears, while others still sported ties from Sunday church services.
They gathered behind a string starting line eager for the hunt to begin with hundreds of brightly colored eggs sprawled out before them.
As the annual Elks Lodge egg hunt was about to commence at Veterans Field in Long Beach, dozens of local kids came to collect.
This was serious after all. It had just been announced moments before that one of the one of the eggs contained a $20 bill, a small fortune, as evidenced by the little girl who stood mouth agape at the news.
Moments later the line fell and the kids raced forward feverishly gathering as many eggs as they could. Most grabbed eggs indiscriminately; others took a more deliberate approach. One boy picked up a purple egg and looked at his parents quizzically before dropping it to the ground.
In less than a minute it was all over — the eggs had been gathered and the kids returned to their families eager to look through the loot.
