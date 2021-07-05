LONG BEACH — After a six-month delay caused by the covid-19 pandemic, Peninsula Poverty Response is bringing back Project Community Connect for the eighth time next week.
The one-day event is scheduled for July 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Long Beach Elementary School, and will bring together more than 20 organizations, clubs, businesses, churches and state and local agencies to provide services and goods to community members in need.
Nancy McAllister, chair of the Project Community Connect board and Pacific County South District Court judge, said the event’s organizers were “heartbroken” when they realized it would have to be postponed from its typical January date until July. At the time, the vaccine rollout was still limited to critical workers and dozens of cases were being reported weekly in the county.
“We were concerned we could create a super-spreader event and that was an unacceptable risk for our community,” McAllister said. Today, only a handful of cases are being reported county-wide each week, and nearly half of the county’s total population have received at least one vaccine dose — a figure that is likely much higher among peninsula residents.
About 200 people came to last year’s event, with 47 qualifying as homeless. The gathering is an opportunity for the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department to conduct an annual point-in-time count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons, which is mandated by state law and required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For the unsheltered, Peninsula Poverty Response will provide free sleeping bags, tents, tarps and backpacks.
The health department will also be offering free covid-19 vaccinations and other services at the event, county health director Katie Lindstrom said.
Computers and cell phones will be available to use for free on-site for access to DSHS services. Gently used clean clothing for all ages will also be available, as well as new socks provided by His Savior Socks and new underwear provided by local churches. People can also sign up for food stamps and receive housing, educational, veterinary and veterans assistance at the event, as well as receive access to medical, dental and mental health services.
Groups expected to be in attendance include Ocean Beach Hospital, Coastal Community Action Program, Coast Pregnancy Center, Olympia Area on Aging, Pacific County Peace of Mind, Pacific County Immigrant Support, Head Start, Timberland Libraries, South Pacific County Humane Society, Oceanside Veterinary Clinic, Willapa Behavioral Health, Veterans Advisory Board, Wellspring, WorkSource WA, CHOICE Regional Health Network, Cowlitz Family Health, Elks Lodge, American Legion, Ocean Park Lutheran Church and state Department of Social and Health Services.
Along with connecting with members of the various groups in attendance, attendees will also be able to receive a free box lunch, water, masks and a haircut, if desired. For those needing official identification, Peninsula Poverty Response will pay for an identity card from the state Department of Licensing.
Event organizers are in need of additional volunteers. Those interested in volunteering at Project Community Connect are asked to call Mitzi Pothier at 360-574-3769 or visit www.peninsulapovertyresponse.com.
