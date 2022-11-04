As the 2022 election season draws to a close, a divide among law enforcement agencies in Pacific County continues to be revealed — most recently by a Nov. 2 letter from members of the Long Beach Police Officers union, Teamsters Local 58, endorsing challenger Daniel Garcia for sheriff of Pacific County.
On Oct. 9, members of the Pacific County Sheriff's Office deputies union, Teamsters Local 252, released a letter voicing support for and endorsing Garcia for sheriff. The letter stated the union members voted "overwhelmingly" to endorse the challenger, but reports have since emerged that the vote was not unanimous, and several deputies chose not to vote at all.
Deputy Sean Eastham took to Facebook on Oct. 19 in a picture, endorsing Souvenir's reelection bid in his full uniform, kneeling in front of his patrol unit with a Souvenir election campaign sign. The image was later removed because the post violated Washington state Public Disclosure Commission rules that agency-paid uniforms or apparatus cannot be used in campaigns by officers.
In response to the deputies' vote, some members of the Pacific County Dispatchers (PacCom) union, also represented by Teamsters 252 Local, voted on Oct. 19 and released a letter that stated they "overwhelmingly" voted to endorse incumbent Sheriff Robin Souvenir.
However, details have also emerged from a dispatcher that the vote was not unanimous, much as with the deputies.
"The letter says there was a vote," Bobbi Pulsifer stated. "It was stated dispatchers were 'overwhelmingly in favor' of granting support for Robin. I would like to publicly say that I chose not to participate."
Pulsifer, who issued a statement on Oct. 21 on Facebook, stated that a formal vote was not held and that a group text was created that stated, "we want to issue a letter in support of Robin." Dispatchers were given a chance to vote in the text, and Pulsifer declined to make a vote.
"I do not feel a 'vote' took place, and I also feel it should have been noted that not all dispatchers participated," Pulsifer stated. "Because I am a dispatcher, and the letter is referring to dispatchers as a group."
With the vote by the Long Beach Police officers, approximately 74% of Pacific County law enforcement has voiced a vote of no confidence in Souvenir's abilities as sheriff, according to an officer who tallied the opinions of his colleagues but who does not wish to be named.
However, the numbers and union votes do not tell the entire story; Raymond Police Chief Chuck Spoor and South Bend Police Chief Lucas Stigall, along with sheriffs across Washington state, have voiced support and endorsed Souvenir's reelection bid.
The Raymond and South Bend police officers' unions have not released any endorsement of either candidate, and Long Beach Police Chief Flint Wright has vowed to stay out of this year's election.
The Shoalwater Bay Police Department has not made any formal or informal comment on the election and is expected to remain neutral. The Washington State Patrol, particularly the Naselle Detachment, has formally voiced neutrality but was caught up in some controversy.
"The Washington State Patrol remains neutral on local elections," WSP Sgt. Bradford Moon said. "We affirm that we will support and continue to work with whoever is elected by the citizens of the counties in which we work in and represent."
Beyond WSP's neutrality, the agency's troopers are allowed to have personal beliefs off duty, out of uniform, and in no way representative of the agency. The freedom of opinion was challenged by Undersheriff Ron Davis, who took issue with one trooper's off-duty opinion, during a meeting with Moon on Sept. 19.
"At one point, Undersheriff Davis inquired about our policies and regulations regarding posting thoughts, opinions, and responses in online forums and social media," Moon said. "His questions seemed generated based on one trooper's postings regarding the current election for sheriff. However, I addressed his questions more broadly by sharing our policies regarding his inquiry."
"The Washington State Patrol primarily has two policies regarding involvement in political activity and rules of conduct in our private lives. Regarding political activity, 'Employees, while off duty and not representing the department, shall have the same political privileges as private citizens except as limited by (WSP rules) or by state or federal Law." Regarding our rules of conduct in private life, officers are expected to "behave in a manner that does not bring discredit to the department or to themselves,'" Moon added.
According to Moon, the trooper in question did not violate any of the agency's policies with their opinion.
"Otherwise, as stated in the political activity portion of our regulations, troopers following regulation are allowed to post respectful opinions and support any political candidates in social media or other venues," Moon said.
