PACIFIC COUNTY — A trend that has been evident for the past decade in Pacific County was on display once again in the primary election earlier this month.

With the election results being certified by the county auditor’s office on Aug. 16, analysis of precinct-level data for the county shows that voters on the peninsula and in the rest of the county continue to grow further apart from each other politically.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.