PACIFIC COUNTY — A trend that has been evident for the past decade in Pacific County was on display once again in the primary election earlier this month.
With the election results being certified by the county auditor’s office on Aug. 16, analysis of precinct-level data for the county shows that voters on the peninsula and in the rest of the county continue to grow further apart from each other politically.
It’s a relatively recent trend that became most notably apparent at the top of the ticket in 2016, when Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pacific County since Dwight Eisenhower in 1952. While peninsula voters still narrowly backed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in that contest, the rest of the county supported Trump by 16 points over Clinton — a sharp departure from just four years earlier, when they backed Barack Obama by nearly 10 points over Mitt Romney.
That divergence has only grown in the years since, and has spread to contests further down the ballot, such as legislative and county races, as split-ticket voting across the country has flamed out in recent years amid high levels of polarization between the two major parties.
In 2018, the peninsula and the rest of the county gave state Rep. Brian Blake 58% and 57% of the vote, respectively, in the general election against Joel McEntire. Two years later, with Blake again facing McEntire, peninsula voters gave Blake 57% of the vote while he saw his support decline to just 48% in the rest of the county.
Unsurprisingly, that trend continued in this month’s primary election.
In the U.S. Senate primary, featuring 18 candidates, Sen. Patty Murray and the five other Democrats also on the ballot combined to receive about 54% of the vote on the peninsula. Tiffany Smiley, who finished second in the primary, and the four other Republican candidates combined to receive 44% of the vote on the peninsula — a 10-point margin in favor of Democrats.
But in the rest of the county, the results were essentially flipped. Democrats combined to receive 42% of the vote, while Republicans received 55% of the vote — a 13-point advantage for Republicans.
That’s a noticeable contrast from the last time Murray was running for re-election, in 2016. In that year’s August primary, Murray and Democratic candidates received 57% of the vote on the peninsula and 55% of the vote in the rest of the county.
3rd CD takeawaysPerhaps the most closely watched contest in the state in this month’s primary election was the race in the 3rd Congressional District, where incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler was attempting to fend off a challenge from several fellow Republicans over her vote to impeach then President Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year.
In the end, Herrera Beutler was not able to overcome a large drop in support among Republican-leaning voters who had voted for her in overwhelming numbers in her prior runs for Congress, both district-wide and in Pacific County. She finished in third place in the top-two primary, narrowly finishing behind the Trump-endorsed Joe Kent. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez finished in first.
In the primary, the longtime incumbent received just 22% of the vote across the 3rd Congressional District and 24% in Pacific County. In the primary just two years prior, Herrera Beutler took 56% district-wide and 54% in the county.
Her loss was her challengers’ gain, as the four other Trump-friendly Republicans running combined to receive 42% in the district and 38% in the county. Gluesenkamp Perez took much of the rest of the vote, finishing with 31% district-wide and 32% in the county.
While Pacific County’s results are mostly similar to that of the district as a whole, the intra-county results are not.
On the peninsula, Democratic candidates combined to receive 41% of the vote — a clear sign that some otherwise Democratic-leaning voters threw their support behind Herrera Beutler to try and get her through the primary — and Republican candidates received 56%, with independent and minor party candidates receiving the remaining 3%. In the rest of the county, Democrats took 30%, Republicans took 67% and other candidates took 3%.
Perhaps a more instructive way to interpret the results in this race is not by which party a candidate supports, but by whether they support a single person — Trump, in this matter. On the peninsula, Democratic candidates and Herrera Beutler combined to take 65% of the vote, while the Trump-friendly candidates combined to receive 32%. In the rest of the county, Herrera Beutler and Democrats received a combined 53% of the vote, and candidates supportive of Trump took 44%.
Vote share trendsOne trend in recent elections, which may have gone under the radar but is now getting more difficult to ignore, is the fact that peninsula voters are now consistently casting well more than 50% of the total votes in elections over the past decade or so.
In the 2014 primary race for the 3rd Congressional District, voters on the peninsula cast about 49.4% of Pacific County’s votes in that election, while the rest of the county combined to cast the other 50.6% — a difference of 1.2 points.
Since then, peninsula voters cast 52.1% of the county’s votes in the 2016 primary for the 3rd Congressional District, 52.6% in the 2018 primary, 54% in the 2020 primary, and now 56.2% in the 2022 primary — a difference of 12.4 points in favor of the peninsula, and a swing of nearly 14 points over the course of just the past five elections.
This shift comes during the same period as when Pacific County began to experience some of its most robust population growth in decades, suggesting — along with official figures from the 2020 Census — that many recent newcomers to the county are making the peninsula their home.
While Pacific County makes up a small portion of the votes cast in the 3rd Congressional District and the 19th Legislative District — 4% and 19% in this month’s primary, respectively — as well as just a sliver of the statewide vote, this growing imbalance could give peninsula voters more clout when it comes to electing county officials.
That theory will not be able to be put to the test for most county offices on the ballot this November. There is a contested race for a seat on the Pacific County PUD Board of Commissioners. And a write-in candidate for sheriff has achieved enough support to advance to the general election ballot — we’re working on a story.
