OCEAN PARK — No injuries or major damage were reported after an electrical fire necessitated evacuating Ocean Park Elementary School late Tuesday morning.
At about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, smoke was reported inside the school library. Staff and students promptly left the building and gathered on the north lawn as emergency personnel descended on the scene.
“We were dispatched to a fire alarm activation in the library,” said Pacific County Fire Dist. No. 1 Fire Chief Jacob Brundage.
“When we arrived we could see light smoke and it smelled like a mechanical, friction-type fire. We called for extra units until we figured out what it was. We were able to track it down to an air-handler used to handle airflow to the library. One of the belts had failed and burned up and pumped smoke into the library.”
By 11:50 a.m. the scene was cleared, and staff and students began to re-enter the building.
Brundage lauded the school staff and students for a quick and orderly exit.
“The school staff did everything according to plan, I’ve nothing but praise for them. They did everything exactly as they’re supposed to.”
Ocean Beach School District Superintendent Amy Huntley also praised the staff for their fast action.
“The staff worked well and evacuated the kids quickly,” Huntley said.
“We’re going to fix the mechanical issue, get everyone fed and back to class.”
