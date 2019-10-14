ILWACO — The American Legion’s 32nd annual Derald D. Robertson Safety Awards Ceremony and Banquet will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco.
2019 American Legion Derald D. Robertson Safety Award Honorees
Pacific County Fire Dist. 1 (O.P.): Richard Schatz, “Firefighter of the Year.”
Long Beach Fire Department: Travis Wright, “Firefighter of the Year.”
Washington State Patrol: Trooper Jacobe A. Conrad, “Trooper of the Year.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. John Ashley, Deputy Ryley Queener, Deputy Tony Kimball, Deputy Ben Woodby, “Officers of the Year.”
Long Beach Police Department: Officer Mike Parker, “Police Officer of the Year.”
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife: Officer Paul Jacobson, “Officer of the Year.”
USCG Cape “D”: Petty Officer 2nd Class MK2 Michael Innis, “Enlisted Person of the Year.”
USCG Auxiliary, Flotilla 06-02: Della Kay Wilson, “Auxiliarist of the Year.”
Featured speaker for the evening will be Bob Clark, American Legion Department (State) Commander.
All community members are welcome, and those who are planning to attend are asked to call 360-642-4188.
The American Legion Don R. Grable Post No. 48 in Ilwaco sponsors the event, which is a family evening, with no alcoholic beverages being served.
The American Legion and Auxiliary are providing all food and beverages and the Ilwaco High School Jazz Band will provide music.
For more information, call Safety Awards Chairman Dick Wallace or Auxiliary President Ellen Wallace at 360-642-4188.
