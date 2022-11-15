BROOKLYN — The four rules of firearm safety are basic: always keep the firearm pointed in a safe direction and never in a direction you don't intend to shoot, treat all firearms as if they are loaded, keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot, and always be sure of your target and what's behind it.
Unfortunately, these rules were not followed during an incident in the Brooklyn area of northeast Pacific County. An 80-year-old man ended up in the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
According to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the incident occurred on Nov. 10 at about 5:45 p.m. At the time of the incident, the man was working outside his home.
“Preliminary information provided to police was that he had been working on a car at his residence when he heard a loud noise and noticed pain and blood in his left arm,” WDFW Capt. Dan Chadwick said. “As he headed for the house, he heard a gunshot in the distance. At that time the victim was not sure he had been hit by a bullet or was hurt by something on the car.”
The man was transported from his residence by a family member to the hospital where it was determined that he had indeed been shot. While en route to the hospital the man spoke briefly with sheriff’s office deputies about the incident.
“Later that day Pacific County dispatch received a call from a local hunter who had been in the area hunting elk near the property. Officers responded and interviewed the individual and learned that there had been a herd of elk in a nearby field near the victim’s property, and several shots had been taken at the elk,” Chadwick said.
“The elk was wounded and harvested the following day by unrelated hunters. Officers were able to retrieve bullets from the elk. During a search of the area near where the victim was working on the car — using a metal detector — the bullet with fabric from the shirt the victim was wearing was also located,” Chadwick added.
WDFW is leading the investigation, which according to Chadwick is ongoing. Evidence seized during the preliminary investigation has been sent to the state crime lab. Once the case is completed it will be sent to the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.
There have been several alleged incidents this year with hunters accidentally shooting toward other hunters or people trekking through the woods. While they can be accidental, under Washington state law charges for negligence can be sought against the shooter.
