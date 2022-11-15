Brooklyn map

An 80-year-old man was shot in the arm by a hunter in the remote Pacific County community of Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN — The four rules of firearm safety are basic: always keep the firearm pointed in a safe direction and never in a direction you don't intend to shoot, treat all firearms as if they are loaded, keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot, and always be sure of your target and what's behind it.

Unfortunately, these rules were not followed during an incident in the Brooklyn area of northeast Pacific County. An 80-year-old man ended up in the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

