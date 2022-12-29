Elks money

Ron Robbins, veterans committee chairman of the Long Beach Elks, left, presents a check for $4,000 to John Hays, treasurer of the Gospel Church of Long Beach and his wife Kay. The money is available to help Peninsula veterans with transportation needs. Vets seeking help should contact Ed Crawford, Pacific County veterans service officer, fourth from left. With them at right are Jody and Mike Cleveland from the church, where Mike is pastor.

 PATRICK WEBB

A collaborative venture involving a fraternal group, a church and a government department will help Pacific County veterans.

The Long Beach Elks Lodge No. 1937 recently presented The Gospel Church of Long Beach with $4,000 for the program.

