A collaborative venture involving a fraternal group, a church and a government department will help Pacific County veterans.
The Long Beach Elks Lodge No. 1937 recently presented The Gospel Church of Long Beach with $4,000 for the program.
The idea is to make money available for veterans to assist with their transportation needs, said Ed Crawford, the county veterans service officer, who will process applications. Because the funds cannot be given directly to a government agency, the church will act as treasurer.
Ron Robbins, veterans committee chairman for the Elks, said the money came from local fund-raisers, including a recent raffle, and grants received from the national Elks organization.
The enthusiasm level for the program was palpable when Robbins, Crawford and four representatives of the church met at the lodge in Long Beach to begin their work.
All paid tribute to a community helper who doesn’t hold office in the Elks but works behind the scenes on grant applications and other important duties. “This would not have happened except for Natalie Hanson,” said Robbins. “Natalie is the glue that holds everything together here!”
Robbins, a U.S. Air Force veteran, noted that the national Elks’ veterans committee has a pledge, “So long as there are veterans, the Elks will never forget them.”
As part of this philosophy, the Long Beach Lodge recently donated $500 for gift cards from McDonald’s to the veterans’ outreach efforts.
The concept of working collaboratively for a shared goal is embraced by members of the church, a nondenominational Christian group whose ministry began on the Long Beach Peninsula a year ago.
Its treasurer, John Hays, served as an Air Force crew chief on fighter jets between 1966 and 1972. The pastor, Mike Cleveland, said it dovetails with the church’s mission and beliefs. “I am excited about working together on this,” he said. “We welcome this partnership with the community giving veterans some assistance. All of us together have the same goal — to help vets in our community.”
Crawford, who served as a U.S. Army combat medic in the 1980s, spearheads efforts through the Pacific County Health Department. “This money is available to all eligible veterans,” he said, but added that he is available to help beyond those issues covered by the new program.
“If it’s not a transportation need, and there is somebody that needs help, give us a call. We can connect up with VA. There’s a lot of help available for the veterans — they just need to know who to call.”
One such program will be the Community Connect program planned in Long Beach for Jan. 26. Veterans and others will be able to receive help on myriad issues from a variety of organizations. More details will be announced.
