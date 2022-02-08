LONG BEACH — City officials confirmed this week that Duane Goodman, the ex-Seattle police officer who was fired there in 2020 after disturbing social media posts came to light, is no longer an officer with the Long Beach Police Department.
Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips confirmed to the Observer on Feb. 8 that Goodman was no longer employed with LBPD.
“All I can say is that, like all of our officers, he was on a probationary period and he just didn’t meet the probationary period,” Phillips said.
Goodman’s departure comes after local immigrant advocates recently came out in opposition to his hiring, partly because of comments Goodman posted on Instagram in 2018 about undocumented immigrants while he was an officer with the Seattle Police Department.
The post was documented in an investigation into Goodman by SPD’s Office of Police Accountability, which began in 2018 and concluded in November 2019. It included a photo of Goodman raising his middle finger to the camera, with the following caption: “If you support illegal immigrants coming into our country so much then make a difference and bring them into your home and YOU support them you (expletive).”
Goodman also suggested violence against former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a separate post that year, at a time when several packages containing pipe bombs were mailed to public figures and critics of then-President Donald Trump. That post from Goodman included a picture of a package bomb with the following message: “I don’t condone sending package bombs but god it would be nice for Killary and Anti-cop Obama to finally STFU! Maybe Obama will stop lying and claiming the good economy is from him.”
In a formal disciplinary report informing Goodman of his termination that became public in January 2020, then-Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best cited Goodman’s comments on social media as contributing to his firing. She wrote that his post on illegal immigrants undercut SPD’s mission to fairly serve all members of the community, regardless of beliefs or immigration status.
“The department’s ability to fulfill its public safety duties depends on communities believing that officers will treat them equally and with dignity, regardless of their immigration status,” Best wrote. “Your comments suggest that you will not do so. They could have substantial negative consequences to the relationship between members of the Department and those that we serve and showed exceeding poor judgment.”
Best also referenced a 2019 incident involving Goodman in the disciplinary report, in which he had been suspended “for unnecessarily escalating an incident, using threatening and inappropriate language, and behaving in a manner that made another officer concerned for his safety.”
Goodman began with LBPD last September. In an interview with the Observer that month, Long Beach Police Chief Flint Wright said LBPD did its due diligence throughout the hiring process, which included speaking with Goodman’s former supervisors and co-workers at SPD and conducting a thorough background investigation. Wright said they talked with Goodman “at length” about the posts, and said he was regretful.
“[Best’s] decision is her decision. She lives in a different world politically and in a different environment. She made her decision, and I don’t know if it was right or wrong,” Wright said at the time. “We looked at him and we felt with his years of experience as a police officer, 11 years, and the way he answered our questions and our concerns, we felt comfortable giving him a chance.”
In late December, Pacific County Immigrant Support, a local advocacy group, published a letter to the editor in the Observer and sought a meeting with city officials to express their concerns about Goodman’s hiring and the effect it might have on the local immigrant community. Phillips informed PCIS in January that Goodman was no longer with LBPD.
Ann Reeves, PCIS president, said the group is seeking a new meeting with Phillips to address a number of topics, such as: The need to build trust and overcome fear between police and the immigrant community; the challenges faced by LBPD in filling officer positions and providing effective policing; and the prospects of creating a police-community panel with representation from various pockets of the community.
At the Jan. 18 city council meeting, Phillips told councilors that the city had an interview scheduled to fill the vacant officer position, but Phillips told the Observer this week that the prospective officer ultimately accepted a position with another police department.
“We’re in the process of finding more candidates to interview, but nothing’s scheduled at this point in time,” Phillips said.
