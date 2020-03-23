PACIFIC COUNTY — On March 16, the Small Business Administration (SBA) approved an Economic Injury Disaster declaration from Gov. Jay Inslee, which includes Pacific and 31 other Washington counties.
With the declaration, small businesses located in the 32 counties — as well as six Oregon and three Idaho counties — will be allowed to apply for a low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) from the SBA to help during this emergency period spurred on by COVID-19. The loans will also be made available to small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes.
These loans, the SBA says, will help these businesses and organizations to “meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster,” and are meant to assist them through the disaster recovery period.
Credit requirements are still in place in order to qualify for a low-interest loan from SBA through the emergency declaration. Those seeking to apply: must have a credit history acceptable to SBA; must show the ability to repay the loan; pledge collateral for all EIDLs over $25,000.
By law, EIDLs are limited to $2 million for alleviating economic injury caused by COVID-19. The actual amount of each loan is limited to the economic injury determined by the SBA, less business interruption insurance and other recoveries up to the administrative lending limit. The SBA also says that it has the authority to waive the $2 million limit, “if a business is a major source of employment.”
Law also stipulates that loan terms can be authorized up to a maximum of 30 years, with SBA saying that it will determine the appropriate installment payment based on the financial condition of each borrower, which in turn will determine the loan term. The interest rate is determined by a formula set by law, with the maximum interest rate for an EIDL set at 4%.
The SBA is asking loan applicants to check with agencies and organizations administering any grant or other assistance program under the emergency declaration to determine how an approval of an EIDL might affect their eligibility. The SBA also clarifies that EIDLs cannot be used to refinance long-term debts.
To apply for an EIDL online, download an application or receive more information, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
