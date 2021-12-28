ILWACO and RAYMOND — The frigid arctic air that drifted south from the Gulf of Alaska this week has resulted in overnight lows into the 10s and daytime highs barely hitting freezing. As a result, Pacific County officials scrambled to open warming shelters for the homeless and those without adequate heating.
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with Pacific County Health and Human Services and Grays Harbor College, was able to open a warming station in both the north and south county areas.
The first shelter opened at the GHC Ilwaco campus on Christmas night from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 26. PCEMA Director Scott McDougall and assisting agencies were also able to open a shelter at the GHC Campus in Raymond.
No one utilized the shelter, however, and McDougall sent home the shelter volunteers around 10 p.m. but left a note on the door that he would open it up for them himself if anyone needed the shelter.
“The warming shelters have been met with mixed results,” McDougall said. “We opened the shelter in Raymond last night (Dec. 26), and we did not have a client take advantage of that, and we will open the shelter again tonight (Dec. 27).”
“We did have one client in the Ilwaco shelter last night (Dec. 26), and they spent the night from about 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. this morning. We have done a really good job at keeping the Ilwaco shelter staffed, and staffing has been a little bit dicey in the Raymond shelter.”
With frigid temperatures expected through the rest of the week and with the potential for another winter weather event this weekend, McDougall is working diligently to keep the shelters staffed and open.
“It looks like the temperatures might break on Thursday, but then it looks like the temperatures might drop to a much more manageable level, but we might go down into the low 30s and refreeze Thursday night,” McDougall said.
McDougall is asking anyone interested in volunteering to help keep the shelters open during the freezing temperatures to email him at smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us for a volunteer application.
Pacific County has had an ever-increasing homeless population and from time to time have several traveling through the area, with little to no protection from the elements and extreme weather.
