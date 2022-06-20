OLYMPIA — Emergency measures to control invasive European green crabs on the Washington coast and in the Salish Sea are underway, including an Incident Command System (ICS) to aid coordination between agencies, tribes and partners.
The Washington State Emergency Management Division was assigned European green crab response as a formal mission on April 18. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind launched the ICS strategy on May 5. Allen Pleus, WDFW’s aquatic invasive species policy coordinator, will serve as incident commander.
The crab (Carcinus maenas) is a globally damaging invasive species that poses a threat to native shellfish, eelgrass, and estuary habitat critical for salmon and many other species. The Washington State Legislature appropriated $8.568 million for European green crab emergency measures in the 2022 Supplemental Operating Budget, which Gov. Jay Inslee signed on March 31. This was on top of $783,000 for WDFW in a one-time proviso in 2020 and $2.3 million in ongoing funding in 2021, but these amounts were found to be insufficient to control growing infestations.
With the emergency order and funding, WDFW has been working with its partners. Three boats, nearly a dozen new employees, and more than 700 specialized traps have been deployed this spring, with more on the way.
Through the efforts of WDFW Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) staff, the Lummi Nation, Makah Tribe, Shoalwater Bay Tribe, Willapa-Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association, and other tribes, agencies and partners, more than 64,000 of the crab had been removed from Washington waters in 2022 as of June 11.
“Washington’s European green crab management efforts continue to ramp up this year with Gov. Inslee issuing a statewide emergency proclamation and the Legislature authorizing new emergency funding resources,” Pleus said. “We’re now working to improve strategic coordination so that by working together, Washingtonians can control European green crabs with the goal that this invasive species does not harm our state’s environmental, economic or cultural resources.”
Washington Sea Grant continues conducting early-detection monitoring throughout the Salish Sea and coastal bays, as well as research to better understand European green crabs and their range in Washington state.
Several Native American tribes, the Washington Department of Natural Resources and State Parks, federal entities including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, commercial shellfish growers, and private tidelands owners are also involved in European green crab monitoring and removal efforts on their lands.
WDFW is working closely with the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) to establish a Multi-Agency Coordination (MAC) Group under the ICS structure, as well as to implement a new European green crab Emergency Measures Fund Program with $1,100,000 in funding available for interagency contracts to state, tribal, federal, and local governments. In addition, WDFW is implementing a European Green Crab Coastal Management Grant Program to be disbursed by the Pacific and Grays Harbor County conservation districts, with $675,000 in funding available for local, non-profit, or private entities that seek to conduct green crab removal. Permits, traps, and other support are also available for tidelands owners as supplies allow.
A new sign with European green crab identification and reporting information for Washington marinas, boat ramps or beaches is available on WDFW’s website or by request.
Native to western Europe, these shore crabs are typically found in shallow areas, estuaries, and mud flats, and may be present on both public and private tidelands. They arrived on the U.S. West Coast in San Francisco Bay by 1989 and were first detected on the Washington Coast in low numbers in 1998. Detection within the Salish Sea occurred at Sooke Basin, British Columbia in 2012, and then in the San Juan Islands and Padilla Bay in 2016.
Beginning in 2018, state and federal agencies, tribes, and partners began to detect significant increases in European green crabs — potentially linked to warmer water conditions, especially in 2021 — in areas including Willapa Bay, Grays Harbor, Makah Bay and Lummi Bay.
European crabs were recently detected in Hood Canal by Washington Sea Grant, and 13 additional crabs were removed from the Seabeck area through rapid response trapping led by WDFW. European green crabs have not been detected in Puget Sound south of Admiralty Inlet.
If a member of the public finds a suspected European green crab or its shell in Washington, they are asked to take a picture and report it as soon as possible. Crab identification guides and an online reporting form are available at wdfw.wa.gov/greencrab.
Reports can also be submitted using the WA Invasives app, or by contacting ais@dfw.wa.gov.
At this time, WDFW is not asking the public to keep or kill suspected green crabs because they can be mistaken identification of native crabs.
European green crab are classified as a Prohibited Level 1 Invasive Species in Washington, meaning they may not be possessed, introduced on or into a water body or property, or trafficked, without department authorization, a permit, or as otherwise provided by rule.
Beachgoers, anglers, recreational crabbers, and others are asked not to tamper with European green crab traps, which are often deployed in shallow areas exposed at low tide and are typically identified with a bright orange buoy and an official tag or permit.
