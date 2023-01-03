SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Commissioners voted on Dec. 29 during a special meeting to remove the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency (PCEMA) from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office umbrella and make it a stand-alone agency.
The change will mean the agency will fall under the direct supervision of the county commissioners.
According to PCEMA Director Scott McDougall and county Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger, the move has been tossed around for over the past decade. PCEMA was originally a separate county agency before being moved to the sheriff’s office.
”After many discussions that had gone over years and many different sheriffs, these conversations had happened with former sheriff Scott Johnson. They had happened in the early part of current sheriff Robin Souvenir’s term,” Plakinger said.
The decision to separate was recently proposed by the PCEMA council, which consists of eight members that includes South Bend Mayor Julie Struck, Raymond Mayor Dee Roberts, Ilwaco Mayor Mike Cassinelli, Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips, the county commissioners and the sheriff (Robin Souvenir at the time of the decision).
The council voted unanimously for the recommendation.
“The discussion came up again over the past couple of months revisiting this topic, and the council felt it was the right time to make that change. It’s important also to note that the voting structure of the PCEMA council does not change, and the same eight members that were a part of the PCEMA voting structure are still part of the PCEMA structure in this new Interlocal Agreement,” Plakinger said.
The decision will prevent the agency from being disrupted every four years during election cycles and will allow grant funding to go directly to emergency management-related services and advancements.
Historically a significant amount of grant funding was diverted from PCEMA to the sheriff’s office.
“What this does is it provides for increased continuity; at least 50-60% of my job is planning, and we operate on a rolling five-year planning process, and that doesn’t coincide with a four-year election cycle,” McDougall said.
“This allows for continuity in [that] planning process,” McDougall added.
McDougall praised the decision of the council and county commissioners and added that PCEMA now falls under the control of the commissioners like other county agencies such as the public works department.
“I’m in total agreement with it,” former commissioner Michael Runyon said. The commissioners all voted in favor of the significant move.
McDougall and Administrative Assistant Marcelina Medina were both retained in the transition and will continue to serve the citizens of Pacific County. PCEMA is still housed in the sheriff’s office within the Emergency Operations Center.
PCEMA’s role in Pacific County has increased over the past decade, and McDougall and the agency have been integral in responses and the aftermaths to significant incidents such as the flooding in January 2022 and the Chinook Fire that closed in on the small town.
