PACIFIC COUNTY — If you’re sick and tired of the steady rain and gloom we’ve been subjected to for the last month, this week’s forecast will make you smile. The recent long stretch of downright gloomy days has been a depressing burden.
Let’s be honest; most residents hoped for a quick turnaround from the relatively benign but chilly winter. Snowfall was blotchy at best and a hurdle at worst. Mother Nature skunked the lowlands during at least a few snow-day close calls.
It’s looking like this week will mark a break in the dreary cycle, with most portions of the county expected to reach at least daytime highs in the low 70s on Friday. Areas farther inland could be even toastier, with highs in the low 80s. Sunny days will be the predominant theme this week.
According to AccuWeather, by Wednesday, the daytime highs are forecast to be in the low to mid-60s through most of the county, Thursday looks like the high 60s to low 70s, and Friday is forecast to be in the high 70s to low 80s.
The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model is neck-at-neck with Accuweather. It shows most of Pacific County in the 70s to 80s on Friday before cooling off this weekend.
The Long Beach Peninsula is forecast to be in the high 60s to low 70s, with some spots peaking into the upper 70s.
“Looks like even areas along the coast will finally get into the lower 70s for highs on Friday,” the National Weather Service in Portland said. “Saturday could be similar to Friday, but the trend of the clusters is to shift the ridge axis inland more than others.”
“This could induce cooler temperatures as the onshore flow would increase in the southwest flow aloft. Forecast temperatures show a cooling trend for Saturday. On a final note, runs-to-runs temperature trends have gone down slightly for Saturday compared to the forecast from a day ago,” they added.
Next Saturday and beyond are forecast to be in the mid- to upper-50s but dry.
