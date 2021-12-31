After a week full of snow, the region will get a short break through Saturday before another problematic storm approaches the coast. It's still a bit too early to tell precisely what will transpire, but forecasting models are getting closer to aligning.
The first half of the weekend is expected to be reasonably mild, with daytime highs reaching the low to mid-40s and overnight lows hovering around freezing. The snow level is expected to remain around 1,500-3,000 feet.
However, the European Center Mid-Range Weather Forecast model currently shows a brief snow event between the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 3, and the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 5, before another melting period sets in again.
Unlike this week's snow event, snow totals for the next storm are expected to be minuscule, with most locations of Pacific County only predicted to see upwards of 2 inches of snow accumulation compared to this week's totals ranging from 6-20 inches.
In contrast to the ECMWF model, the National Weather Service in Portland thus far is leaving out the word "snow" from the long-range forecast and has substituted it with "wind" and heavy rain.
The storm potentially arrives on Sunday and lasts into Monday, with wind gusts currently forecast to be 55-65 mph.
"Some models suggest potentially stronger winds, but for now, we will see what [the] next several models runs bring before biting off on any solution," NWS Meteorologist Clinton Rockey said. "Rainfall [along] the coast and the [coastal mountains] will likely be in the 2 to 4 inches range with 1 to 3 inches for interior lowlands."
As far as what's to come after, the NWS isn't quite sure at the moment and is reserving on the issue until models become clearer.
"This system has had some issues in the models as to path and strength," Rockey said. "[Its] currently likely to push inland over western Oregon. As such, [it will] maintain rain across our area, but stronger winds stay just to the south."
"But, with too many questions, [we] will have to wait for better model resolution and answers over the next few days," Rockey added.
Snowmelt and rainfall continuing over the next few days are also not expected to increase river flooding.
The Willapa and Naselle Rivers are currently forecast to remain well below their respective flood stages, but depending on the rate of snowmelt combined with rainfall and king tides this weekend the situation could change.
Residents are advised to make sure their storm drains are clear of debris to curtail any potential residential flooding and monitor forecast for changes.
