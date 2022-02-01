WILLAPA — Non-native European green crab are in the midst of a major expansion in Washington coastal waters, including Willapa Bay. The small crab is regarded as a potentially devastating invasive species.
The Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe and Pacific County Vegetation Management (PCVM) have been working to determine overall populations and track their growth in the bay. In 2021, PCVM’s Ed Darcher trapped 11,600 green crab in Willapa. Washington Sea Grant staff and volunteers are thought to have found around 4,400 last year in Grays Harbor.
The invasive species was first detected here in 1998, but populations remained low for most of the next two decades. State funding for ongoing monitoring was axed in 2003. However, a recent upswing in the crab population in Willapa Bay has local officials and shellfish farmers worried about their long-term impact on local aquaculture.
“I started to hear regular reports from farmers around 2015 and at that point the reports were pretty widespread through Willapa Bay,” said David Beuguli, executive director of the Willapa Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association. “Farmers were reporting them on the oyster and clams beds, bare tide flats, within eelgrass beds and in deep channels. That was when we began to encounter multiple age classes and [egg-bearing] females. This is typical for an invasive species that persists in low number for years or decades until conditions become optimal.”
Willapa shellfish growers began seeking state help with the issue, but made little headway until green crab numbers recently began exploding in Lummi tribal waters in north Puget Sound. This generated a response from the governor.
“The European green crab is a globally damaging invasive species that, if they become permanently established, will particularly harm endangered species, impact resources that are part of the cultural identity of the tribes and native peoples, and affect small businesses,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement on Jan. 20.
Destructive creatures
European green crab are about the size of a fist and can quickly destroy habitats, including eelgrass, and deplete native species, including smaller crabs, clams and oysters — all of which are big moneymakers in Pacific County. Green crab can easily dig down six inches in bay muck and disrupt natural biodiversity.
According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, a green crab can consume up to 40 half-inch clams per day and small oysters, but they cannot crack the shells of mature oysters.
Though invasive, the crabs are edible and are harvested in other regions of the world, but are roughly the size of a fist and usually aren’t considered worth the effort. They contain a small amount of meat compared to native Dungeness crab, and are best harvested during their brief soft-shell phase.
Clams have become a major crop in Willapa Bay. “The last few years we have seen a significant decline in manila clam survival and we are not sure if their is a correlation,” Beuguli said. “Obviously that has many clam famers concerned so in order to get a better understanding of any possible negative effects we are currently collaborating with Sea Grant on a WDFW funded study to trap and remove crabs from clam beds and dissect their stomach contents to get a better idea of their feeding preferences.”
Population could be doubling
According to Shoalwater Bay Department of Natural Resources (SBDNR) Director Larissa Pfleeger-Ritzman, the tribe began trapping efforts in 2020 and caught 503 crabs in 105 traps, equating to an average of 4.79 crabs per trap.
“After that trap set, it was determined that there were certain green crab ‘hot spots’ or areas [where] the population was greater and that trapping would continue into 2021,” Pfleeger-Ritzman said in a press release.
Trapping conducted in 2021 by the tribe resulted in catching 5,965 crabs in 535 traps, equating to an average of 11.14 crabs, approximately 2.3 times more than a year before.
“The SBDNR’s Catch Per Unit Effort (CPUE) total of 1,114.95 is the highest in Washington state for EGC trapping in 2021, exceeding efforts at Lummi, Grays Harbor, Drayton Harbor, Makah, Samish Bay, Padilla Bay, Copalis River, and Dungeness Spit,” Pfleeger-Ritzman added.
While the numbers are high when compared between 2020 and 2021, Pfleeger-Ritzman said the extent of the Willapa infestation won’t be clear until later this year.
“2020 to 2021 trapping numbers are slightly misleading, because trapping efforts were likely not as high. There also was no relevant population number to compare to,” she said. “Our trapping in 2020 didn’t even start until August, and we had fewer traps. In 2021 we bought more traps to support tribal efforts and expanded to shrimp pots. We trapped 4,000 of our crab just at one site from September to December of 2021,” she added.
The tribe plans to hit it hard this year, with planned trapping through the entire year. Early numbers are already troubling.
“2022 will be our first full year of expanded year-round trapping; we’re still learning where they are and seasonally present. We have been setting this month 242, 211, and 172 this month so far trapped each week in 15 shrimp pots each time at the Tokeland Marina and off of Alder Street in Tokeland,’ Pfleeger-Ritzman said.
Funding support
Even with the extraordinarily high numbers of invasive green crab, the highest numbers in the state, Willapa Bay was left out of funding to combat the issue. Inslee signed an emergency order on Jan. 20, allotting $8.9M to combat the growing green crab invasion.
“Small pools of funding have been acquired through the local Pacific County Marine Resources Committee to support essential trapping gear purchases for SBDNR and additional salary needs for PCVM,” Pfleeger-Ritzman stated.”
“To immediately remove more [green crabs] from Willapa Bay, SBDNR and PCVM need more [immediate funding]. More staff, traps, baits, boats, and time to dedicate to removal would increase the amount of [green crabs] from the bay substantially,” she added.
Inslee’s order focuses on combatting green crab populations in the Lummi Indian Nation’s pond and outer coastal waters. However, he has called upon other state agencies to work diligently to prevent permanent green crab population settlements.
“The emergency order directs the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) to begin implementation of emergency measures, as necessary, to affect the eradication of or to prevent the permanent establishment and expansion of the European green crab,” Inslee stated.
“The order [also] urges the Legislature to provide additional emergency funding as requested by the WDFW as soon as possible,” he added.
‘No clear direction’
Willapa shellfish growers are troubled by the crab invasion and what some see as a lackadasical attitude by the state.
“Begged the state for resources all last summer; they said no one would take the position they offered on the coast. We got minimal research efforts only. According to [Beuguli’s] calculation, our trapping rate is as high or higher than in the Lummi Pond, which is getting so much attention,” Marilyn Sheldon of Northern Oyster Co. said.
“It has already got out of hand and could be in the top five threats to shellfish farming if we don’t get a plan to deal with them immediately,” grower Warren Cowell said.
According to Pfleeger-Ritzman, the funding proposed by Inslee is set to target green crab invasions for other tribes and the Puget Sound region, even though Willapa Bay clearly has a significant problem.
“The [tribe] believes [that] the [WDFW] should fully fund and support the local, on the ground, experienced crews whose efforts have the goal of removing as many [green crabs] from the Willapa Bay system as possible,” Pfleeger-Ritzman stated.
“If history has shown, management decisions in Willapa Bay for invasive species, pests, salmon and aquaculture have been met with mediating the environmental consequences after-the-fact approach,” Pfleeger-Ritzman added.
However, neither the Shoalwaters nor the PCVM support the historical approach by the state and remain adamant that it’s not the proper solution.
The state has taken a similar strategy in the bay for combating ghost shrimp that have devastated Willapa oyster, crab and clam habitat by outlawing the one chemical that can eradicate the shrimp: imidacloprid.
Shrimp remain the top concern for Annie Herrold of Chetlo Harbor Shellfish on the east side of the bay. Noting that huge numbers of green crab are being found on Willapa’s north end, Herrold said they aren’t yet a top concern in her area.
“If the governor wanted to declare an emergency for something in Willapa Bay, it definitely should’ve been shrimp over green crab in my opinion,” she said.
Time to be proactive
Regardless of the passive approach the state has historically taken in Willapa Bay, Pfleeger-Ritzman and other officials point to an immediate proactive approach as being the best solution to combat the increase in green crab populations.
“Consensus of others is that we do not believe there is a way to completely eradicate [European green crabs]. Trapping and removal should be increased to control the population to the lowest extent possible,” Pfleeger-Ritzman said.
“With a presence in other states like Oregon and California, the larval spread is the most difficult chain to disrupt when it comes to control, as well as human pathways and international shipping and larvae hitching a ride that way. Articles also address oceanic current patterns and connection with high El Niño indices having a beneficial effect on green crab recruitment,” she added.
Pacific County officials are still in the early process of figuring out what to do, and according to Commissioner Lisa Olsen, they hope to have more in-depth knowledge here soon.
“We have been in contact with WDFW regarding their response and how we can be a part of that and am waiting for the results of some studies they have done that they should be sharing with us fairly soon. That information should give us a clearer direction on how to control these populations,” she said.
“I am really hoping we find out that their main diet consists of burrowing shrimp,” she added. “A girl can dream, I guess.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.