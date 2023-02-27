Everyone at Long Beach Police Department agrees.
The place won’t be the same when Loretta Ostgaard retires this week.
Ostgaard — known to most as “Lo” — has been the administrative assistant for just short of three decades.
During that time, police work has changed, with new approaches to drug crimes and most significantly an embrace of communications and record-keeping technology that has meant constant learning.
She retires just three months short of 29 years.
And she has been training her successor, Jordan Allen, with the admonition that in police work there is no “typical” shift. “This is the most unpredictable daily job,” Ostgaard said. “We walk in in the morning and you never know what’s going to unfold. It can be paperwork and you are busy with that for a week and then one incident occurs and it’s ‘organized chaos.’
“We are a busy little town,” she added. “It is amazing how busy we are, with things like drug crimes, which is just like every city. We are a little snippet of the whole United States with the same problems.”
Many changes
The youngest of seven children, Ostgaard moved West from Mississippi and graduated from Washougal High School in 1977. She worked for a law firm in Vancouver before her husband Edward’s purchase of a cranberry operation brought them to the Long Beach Peninsula.
She worked as a clerk for the city of Ilwaco for three years before the Long Beach police job opened up. She smiled as she recalled the exact date of her first day in 1994 because it was her daughter Chelsea’s fifth birthday.
In those early days, law enforcement agencies communicated with teletypes. Body cameras and cell phones came way later, as did the Internet which pervades all modern life especially sharing records. Along the way, Washington society has seen shifting approaches to marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine, too.
Her role has been office manager. As well as answering the phone and greeting visitors, she compiles and distributes reports, helps members of the public retrieve documents, and processes arrest warrants and concealed carry applications. She compiles crime statistics which feed into national databases. She is also the evidence officer, keeping exhibits for trials labeled and locked in a secure place adjoining the squad room.
As she lists her myriad duties, she has to draw breath, because as well as her own work she finds time to assist officers with their research. “I do a lot of things,” she grinned.
Naive at the start
She served under three prior chiefs. Flint Wright had been a Long Beach officer, but left for three years as a Grant County deputy sheriff in eastern Washington before he was hired back.
Having worked in a law office, she had expectations that proved wrong. ’It’s amazing what you learn here,” she said, alluding to the psychology of crime. “I was very naive — I had no idea. It was a hard job to learn because it had so many different areas, but Flint worked with me on everything. I think the biggest thing is learning what is civil and what is criminal.”
In her earlier years of service, Long Beach supervised a summer beach safety patrol operation, which meant a succession of eager young officers to be trained. Now the department has seven uniformed personnel plus the chief, sometimes augmented during busy summer festival weekends like the Rod Run which attract significant crowds.
Cooking to relax
In retirement, Ostgaard said she will continue riding her bike, running, playing golf and growing dahlias for her porch. Years ago, she dreamed of becoming a chef. “I love to cook, that’s like a meditation for me. That’s what I do to relax.”
She and Edward have been married for 42 years and have two grown children, both products of the Ocean Beach schools. Travis works in code enforcement for Pacific County, having served as Surfside’s deputy, and Chelsea works in sales in Vancouver. They have five grandchildren.
Ostgaard said she has enjoyed the support of all the city of Long Beach staff. “They are great people, they help you succeed and they have been wonderful,” she said.
Although colleagues have changed over the years, her closest collaboration has been with Wright. Their families have grown up together. “He is the best boss,” she said. “He is a leader for sure. … He is really in it for the community and really cares.”
Wright was equally generous in his praise for Ostgaard’s service, noting that her well-deserved retirement breaks up their winning collaboration.
“I am going to miss her terribly,” he said. “She is a big reason why I have had such successes as a chief. She has been the voice and the face of the department. She is very public-service oriented — she really goes out of her way to help people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.