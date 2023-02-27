0301 CO police retire1.JPG

Loretta “Lo” Ostgaard answers the phone at the Long Beach Police Department. She took the role of administrative assistant 29 years ago and has enjoyed serving the public and the department during decades in which police work has changed significantly. “I work with a wonderful group of people,” she said.

Everyone at Long Beach Police Department agrees.

The place won’t be the same when Loretta Ostgaard retires this week.

Long Beach Police Chief Flight Wright and his administrative assistant Loretta “Lo” Ostgaard have worked together for years. “He is the best boss!” she said. He commended her rapport with the public. “She really goes out of her way to help people.”

