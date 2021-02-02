SOUTH BEND — Former Naselle Youth Camp (NYC) Supervisor Michael E. Nolan, 42, of Naselle, was arrested on Jan. 26 after a slew of allegations came to light accusing him of sexual exploitation of minors. The allegations go back to 2018.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) was alerted to the first allegation on Oct. 30, 2019, after being contacted by the Washington State Department of Child Protection Services (CPS) when a former inmate, anonymized as Victim No. 1, came forward and alleged an incident two weeks after his arrival to the NYC in July 2018.
According to court documents, he reported that Nolan took him to a stream near the NYC and asked him to strip down naked and swim in the water. He initially refused the request but eventually agreed and entered the water. Nolan allegedly also told the youth that he needed to swim naked so his clothes wouldn’t get wet in order to keep the excursion from being noticed. Nolan was expected to enter the water too, but instead stood and only stared at the victim.
“Once he noticed Nolan wasn’t getting in, he immediately got out and started getting dressed,” PCSO Sgt. Randy Wiegardt stated in his investigation report. “While he was getting dressed, Nolan grabbed some of his clothes and began drying him off. He wiped down his back [and] once he got to his buttocks, he slowed down and began pressing harder,” according to the probable cause statement filed with the court.
Deputies keep pursuing
Three months later, on Jan. 6, 2020, Pacific County Deputy Nick Zimmerman interviewed Nolan about the investigation. According to the report, Nolan denied the allegations and blamed the accusations on where the victim was now residing.
“I asked if there were any times Nolan was alone with [Victim No. 1],” Zimmerman wrote. “Nolan informed me [their] staff, him included, are often in one-on-one situations with youth and counselors [and they] often walk around with youth as they counsel them. Nolan stated he has done this before with those he counsels but did not remember any specific times with [Victim No. 1]. Nolan denied the allegations stating they were all untrue.”
Nothing criminal, yet
Three additional months later, on Apr. 28, 2020, Pacific County Deputy Sean Eastham was handed the case for further investigation but did not find any criminal activity to warrant charges during his initial look into the case, even with reports submitted by the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) investigator Sarah Coshow outlining Nolan’s inappropriate behavior.
However, other allegations arose at the time, alleging Nolan preyed on victims in the NYC’s sweat lodge that was constructed for native rituals for native youth inmates who were at the facility.
The report details that Nolan would allow or encourage youths participating in the sweat lodge ceremony to sit naked, even though it was against the NYC’s policies. The policies state that the youth must be clothed, and the ritual has to be supervised by two staff members, one outside stoking the fire and heating rocks and the other inside the tent.
Nolan was stated to have overseen the entire ritual himself at times.
Although the allegations were a cause for concern, Eastham determined that they did not meet the criteria for criminal offenses but were instead policy violations at the NYC. He also stated in his report that all the alleged victims were at least 16 years of age, above the legal threshold that would require more intense scrutiny.
“In summary, all of the allegations involve inappropriate supervision, behavior, and comments involving Nolan towards NYC inmates that would constitute a gross violation of the NYC policy and procedures,” Eastham stated. “But seem to fall short of meeting requirements under RCW that would constitute a crime in Washington state.”
More victims come forth
However, in a short time, as the investigation came to light, four more alleged victims came forward with similar stories. Victim No. 2 reported that on May 9, 2019, while participating in a sweat lodge ceremony, Nolan allegedly sat next to him and slowly slid his hand down his body ending with him cupping his genitals outside his clothes. He was also asked to participate in a ‘rite of passage’ by sitting naked in a creek.
Victim No. 3 reported separate incidents between 2018 and June 2019, alleging that Nolan took him to the creek several times, including multiple days a week, to swim naked until he departed from the NYC in August 2018. Unlike the first victim, Nolan allegedly actively engaged in the activity and entered the water naked also. The activity picked back up again when the victim returned back to the NYC in October 2018 and lasted until August 2019.
Two other victims recounted similar “iffy” situations they experienced with Nolan from July 2018 through November 2018, including Nolan allegedly taking one of them, Victim No. 4, for similar excursions to the creek to swim naked and other advances during sweat lodge rituals. However, the victim refused to swim naked, choosing to wear clothes and did not accept Nolan’s alleged advances. Victim No. 5 also recounted that Nolan would allegedly take inmates to the stream for the ritual but refused to offer any more comments or cooperate further.
According to most of those identified as victims, Nolan used special favors like additional phone calls, cigarettes, extra walks off the grounds, and so forth to lure them into participating in his requests, and they would participate to continue receiving the favors. The behavior is what Eastham’s report called “grooming, manipulative and coercive.”
Nolan was also accused of making sexual remarks to the inmates, often referring to the genital sizes.
During the investigation, the NYC administration was interviewed and painted an entirely different picture of Nolan, stating, “he was an excellent employee who would likely not be the type of person to be involved in the allegations as described.”
Charges filed
Pacific County Deputy Prosecutor Tracy Munger filed charges against Nolan on Jan. 26, and he was arrested the same day with bail set at $100,000. Nolan posted bond on Jan. 28 and was subsequently released, but appeared for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 29 via Zoom. He is represented by Attorney Harold Karlsvik of South Bend.
“We are looking at sexual exploitation of a minor,” Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam said. “There are four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, which is a class B felony sex crime, and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Most times like this one, when we do attempt, it drops it down a level, so it’s a class C felony. So five total counts.”
He continued, “Nolan is related to activity that appears to have occurred during his work, and he was no longer working there at the time of his arrest.”
Nolan’s trial dates are tentatively scheduled for April 12-15 and 19, and his next appearance will be for pretrial on Feb. 26.
The Chinook Observer reached out to DCYF Media Relations Officer Debra Johnson for comment and received the following statement about Nolan’s arrest. “Last month, a former DCYF employee, Michael E. Nolan was arrested by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office on allegations of one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.”
DCYF continued, “Mr. Nolan had previously resigned from his employment with DCYF following an internal investigation. DCYF plans to fully cooperate in the police investigation. DCYF conducts a thorough national background check of a potential JR [Juvenile Rehabilitation] employee prior to employment.”
