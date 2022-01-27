SOUTH BEND — One week after the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office filed new charges against Daniel J. Schenk, 54, he has met his bail and is now out of jail. He faces 10 new counts of possession depictions of minors engaged in sexual conduct.
During a hearing on Nov. 19, Schenk in a plea agreement pleaded guilty to second-degree possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually conduct and dealing possession of minors depicted in sexual conduct.
Up until the new charges were filed, Schenk’s plea agreement recommended he be sentenced to 90 days in jail, which he was in the process of serving. However, if the new charges stand, he could be facing additional time if found guilty under the new case.
Pacific County Superior Court Judge Don Richter is currently reviewing the new charges to determine if they violate Schenk’s original plea agreement.
According to court records, Northwest Surety LLC, which posted Schenk’s original bond for his fist case, opted to continue his $100,000 bail to post-conviction release until he is officially sentenced.
Under his new case, records show that Patrick Schenk posted $25,000 cash bail for Schenk on Jan. 26, and he was subsequently released at 2:09 p.m.
Schenk is currently scheduled to be sentenced for his first case on Feb. 4 and is also expected to appear for an initial arraignment the same day, if the charges stand.
As of Jan. 19, another former Ocean Beach School District teacher, Rick Bishop, remained in Pacific County Jail in lieu of $300,000 bail on unrelated child porn charges.
