PACIFIC COUNTY — The forecast for the next two weeks is shaping up to be hot but nothing out of the ordinary for this time of the year in Pacific County.
"The upcoming warm period will be pretty run-of-the-mill on the west side of the Cascades, but more notable east of the Cascade crest," University of Washington Professor Cliff Mass said at the start of the week.
While most of the western side of the state and the eastern portions of our county are looking to be in the upper 80s to mid-90s, the majority of the area is expected to be rather pleasant. The biggest impact here may come in the form of tourism, as Portland area residents seek to escape daytime highs around 100 for much of the week.
According to forecasting from the National Weather Service and AccuWeather, the Long Beach Peninsula will sit in the low 70s throughout the week and into the weekend, with overnight lows cooling down into the low to mid-50s.
Upper county region forecasts depend on the location, but most areas, especially Raymond and South Bend, are looking at low to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Some locations will likely see temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Willapa eastward toward the Pacific/Lewis County line has the highest probability of reaching 100.
An Excessive Heat Advisory has been issued by the NWS for the eastern portion of the county, effective from noon on Monday, July 25 through at least Thursday, July 28, with temperatures expected to reach the low to mid 90s and possible highs of 100.
"In a lot of ways, I don't know if what we are getting is all that unusual. Certainly, last year's weather in June was not normal. We will have to wait and see, but I am not seeing that we are going to be breaking records," Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall said.
"This is the same type of summer weather we have seen this time of year. The question still to be answered is are we having more weeks like this coming week than we have had in the past," McDougall added.
Fire danger
The big story for the dry spell is the potential for elevated fire weather conditions due to the forecast humidity throughout the week sitting well below 10%, some days as low as 1%, and continuing the trend as far out as Friday, Aug. 7.
The National Interagency Fire Center out of Boise, Idaho, and Predictive Services currently forecast the western side of Washington state to see a normal fire weather outlook for August. The same outlook continues through the remainder of the fire season, which typically ends in late September and early October.
Late season spring rainfall has also created additional fire dangers with oversized fuels. Local forests are seeing abnormally high brush and under-story, which has quickly dried out over the past two months.
Pacific County currently has a burn ban in effect for all outdoor burning of debris, but campfires in approved fire pits are still allowed. The fires must be 25 feet away from any structure, and a charged yard hose or bucket of water nearby is recommended to quickly extinguish any out-of-control blazes.
UW's Mass said, "The big threat is at the end of the heat wave late in the week, as cooler air moves into western Washington resulting in higher pressure there and a greater pressure difference across the Cascades. The hot-dry-windy index that combines a measure of drying conditions and winds …." This wind may create dangerous conditions east of the mountains, making it especially important for people there to avoid providing any ignition sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.