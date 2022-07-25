Crowds fill sidewalks
Buy Now

Expect crowded sidewalks and streets this week as hot inland temperatures drive city residents to our comfortable seashore.

 OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

PACIFIC COUNTY — The forecast for the next two weeks is shaping up to be hot but nothing out of the ordinary for this time of the year in Pacific County.

"The upcoming warm period will be pretty run-of-the-mill on the west side of the Cascades, but more notable east of the Cascade crest," University of Washington Professor Cliff Mass said at the start of the week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.