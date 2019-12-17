LONG BEACH — Closure of recreational and commercial clam harvesting imposed Dec. 13 in Oregon is not expected to extend into Washington state. Washington’s south coast is in the midst of a bountiful 2019-2020 clam season, with a harvest quota of 5.2 million between Benson Beach and Leadbetter Point.
Oregon suspended clamming due to an elevated level of the marine toxin domoic acid sometimes produced by various species of the microorganism Pseudo-nitzschia, which has often wreaked havoc on Pacific Northwest clamming since the early 1990s. However, testing that closed Oregon’s season only slightly exceeded the safety threshold of 20 parts per million in clam meat.
“We will have new domoic acid results by Wednesday [Dec. 18] but I don’t expect any changes [from ongoing healthy conditions],” Washington Coastal Shellfish Manager Dan Ayres said Dec. 16. “Our recent plankton monitoring results show very low levels of Pseudo-nitzschia, the diatom responsible for the production of domoic acid. In addition, the most recent tests of Washington razor clam tissue show domoic acid levels were very low, the highest was just 6 ppm from Long Beach.”
Ayres said Oregon’s domoic level probably is an aftereffect of a hazardous algal bloom (HAB) that started south along the Pacific Coast.
“The Oregon beaches have had higher levels of domoic acid for the last few months. It was clear the HAB event was coming from the south moving north. However, most recent Pseudo-nitzschia levels on the Clatsop beaches have also abated. So, it appears that the latest reading of 21 ppm (just over the 20 ppm action level) was likely just a sample variation. A couple of clams in the randomly collected sample must have been just a little higher, bringing the homogenized sample result up over the action level.”
Oregon Shellfish Project Leader Matt Hunter agreed.
“As Dan mentioned, this last sample result is more than likely an artifact of a Pseudo-nitzschia spp. bloom and domoic acid production that occurred in mid-October. The Clatsop razor clams have been hovering just below the closure threshold for the past couple months. All phytoplankton monitoring along the Oregon coast currently isn’t showing high levels of Pseudo-nitzschia spp., so I suspect we won’t see the levels elevate much if at all.”
The next set of proposed razor clam digs for Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks include:
- Dec. 23, Monday, 4:35 p.m., -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 26, Thursday, 6:47 p.m., -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 27, Friday, 7:26 p.m., -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 28, Saturday, 8:05 p.m., -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 29, Sunday, 8:43 p.m., -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
These dates won’t be authorized until the latest test results come back.
