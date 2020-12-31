Despite its remarkable maritime heritage — including thousands of years of Chinook culture, Lewis and Clark, salmon packing, oystering and the Ship Graveyard of the Pacific — Pacific County won’t be part of the Maritime Washington National Heritage Area.
“Pacific County is not included in the proposed National Maritime Heritage Area,” according to the maritime area’s April 2010 feasibility study. “Instead, it is part of a separate area being considered for designation as a different National Heritage Area that would focus on the region at the mouth of the Columbia River. Pacific County includes significant heritage resources, and although it would not be included in the proposed National Maritime Heritage Area, it is expected that there would be a strong partnership with maritime interests in there.”
However, near the end of 2010 plans for the Columbia Pacific National Heritage Area collapsed when sponsor ShoreBank Enterprise Cascadia — now called Craft3 — walked away in the face of opposition from a small but loud group of primarily north county Tea Party activists. With little evidence, opponents asserted heritage designation could interfere with private development choices.
Expanding the Maritime Washington National Heritage Area to include Pacific County would require cooperation by diverse interest groups, followed by congressional action.
