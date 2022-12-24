LONG BEACH — An "extreme" category 4 atmospheric river will deliver large rain totals and significant wind to the Pacific Northwest coast over the next few days.
As of Christmas eve morning, there are no warnings or watches in effect for Pacific County. That may change.
The seven-day forecast for Pacific County from the Portland office of the National Weather Service tells the story: Rain, rain and windy, rain, rain then rain likely, rain and windy, rain, rain and breezy, rain and windy, rain and windy, rain, rain, rain, rain, rain.
A rating system developed by the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes (CW3E) goes from AR1 (weak) to AR5 (exceptional). An AR4 like the one expected for the next several days is considered “mostly hazardous” but also “beneficial” in terms of the amount of rain expected, according CW3E.
"Atmospheric rivers are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere — like rivers in the sky — that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "These columns of vapor move with the weather, carrying an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River. When the atmospheric rivers make landfall, they often release this water vapor in the form of rain or snow."
On Dec. 23, University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass wrote in his popular blog that "Major changes are ahead, including massive amounts of rain in the mountains! … Enough rain that some rivers will get near their daily records."
Most of Pacific County can expect three to five inches between now and 4 p.m. Monday, the Weather Service predicts, with more to follow. Coupled with king tides this weekend and relatively high tides through next week, and there is likely to be a risk of flooding in the usual places, such as the lowlands of Western Wahkiakum County.
