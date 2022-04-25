SOUTH BEND — A week after having a change of heart on a plea agreement that would have avoided felony strike offenses, Richard W. Brooking, 26, has apparently reversed his decision. He was back before the Pacific County Superior Court for a change of plea and sentencing hearing on April 22.
On April 15, Brooking decided he didn't wish to plead guilty to amended lesser charges and instead wanted to take a chance on facing upwards of four trials. He also insinuated he wasn't happy with his attorney David Hatch's representation.
But that all changed in the course of seven days after realizing he was facing up to 114 months in prison, including "strike" offenses that could lead to even more time behind bars. He signed off on a new plea deal that encompasses all his present charges and others that were lurking.
Almost all his charges resulted from stealing items from Okie's Thriftway, Sid's Supermarket and Dennis Company, including theft and burglary.
As part of the resolution, charges were amended in his first case from first-degree burglary and second-degree assault to residential burglary and third-degree assault. Other charges of four counts of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft in his second case remained unchanged.
The agreement recommended that he be sentenced to 36.75 months and 19 months on the first two charges and 29.75 months and 7.5 months on his other charges, all via a prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) with an additional 36.75 months of community custody following release.
Without the DOSA, Brooking was facing 84 months in prison with offender scores ranging between 6 to 9+ or roughly seven years incarcerated, plus up to 114 months had his charges not been amended to lesser counts. The deal also closes misdemeanor charges in district court and others that were possible in connection with the two felony cases.
"It's kind of shocking [because] it usually takes a person kind of a career to get to that many points so fast," Hatch said. "But what I can tell the court is simply this — three years ago, Mr. Brooking tried methamphetamine for the first time and fell off a cliff."
"It's all he did, and it's what his day turned into, and I know the court is very familiar with the story. Before that, Mr. Brooking was a hardworking young man. He is bright, fully capable, and wants to get back to that spot. This is more than a wake-up call, and he may be lucky this is where this chunk of behavior stopped."
Judge Don Richter offered Brooking a chance to address the court. "I participated in foolish behavior, [a drug problem] and I understand that's exactly what put me in this position. I know what I have to do in order to basically eliminate that from my life and get back to where I want to be."
"I would just like to apologize to anyone who has been affected from my behavior and to the community, and I plan on returning as a completely different man," he added.
Before announcing his ruling, Richter had some words for Brooking: "Your foolish choices resulted in almost a dozen charges and crimes spanning more than a year that have affected multiple victims throughout our community. Your choice had this ramification for all of us."
"I hope you reflect on that while you are in prison, and I hope you understand that your decisions and your behavior affect others," Richter added before accepting the agreement and sentence recommendations.
Brooking will serve about three years in prison with over three more years of community custody once he is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.