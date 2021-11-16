MENLO — The 125th Pacific County Fair ended up being a flop, with the fair finishing more than $38,000 in the red, but a recent grant award from the state is generating renewed optimism for the county institution.
Bill Monohon, fair manager, recently learned that one of his state grant applications through the Washington State Department of Agriculture was approved. Two of his dream projects will now become a reality, and a third can begin preliminary stages.
The fair has been awarded $250,000 to begin and/or complete three significant projects, including water remediation, a covered horse arena, and a multi-use building.
According to Monohon, the projects will cost upwards of $85,000 for the water remediation, $175,000 for the horse arena, and $250,000 to $300,000 for the multi-species and multi-use building.
With the $250,000 grant, he plans to complete at least the water remediation and horse arena in their entirety and will start looking for grants to finish the multi-use building.
The current open-air horse arena will be removed, and the new one will be placed somewhat parallel to the horse barn. It will be completely covered with grandstands inside, allowing the arena to be used year-round, regardless of weather.
With the new facility, Monohon expects the county will be able to pull revenue from the fairgrounds with different types of events, including rodeos.
“With this, we would have ample space, which would be really nice,” Monohon said. “We can do year-round stuff, and sure, it won’t be super warm during the winter to have a rodeo type of thing, but in the early spring, there’s no reason we couldn’t.
“We can do other riding things out here like barrel racing, or we could have any number of horse events and various other things too,” he added.
Monohon hopes to have the jobs sent out for bid before Christmas and has an optimistic goal of having the horse arena ready for next year’s fair but admits it may take longer.
All of the grant funding has to be used up by May 31, 2023.
On top of these projects, Monohon is also eyeing a remodel of the Gauerke Building with a commercial kitchen and HVAC system, replacing perimeter fencing, pens for the goat and sheep building, and adding heat to the fairgrounds bathrooms.
