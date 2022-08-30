MENLO — If Pacific County Fair Manager Bill Mohonon summed up the 126th Fair in one word, it would be "plagued." It was stymied from the start by state permit issues and didn't get much better as the four-day event tried to keep from sinking.

The fair was scheduled to be jam-packed with fun for all ages, including bouncy houses and a bungee jump that were expected to be hot-ticket attractions. That was before both bowed out.

