MENLO — If Pacific County Fair Manager Bill Mohonon summed up the 126th Fair in one word, it would be "plagued." It was stymied from the start by state permit issues and didn't get much better as the four-day event tried to keep from sinking.
The fair was scheduled to be jam-packed with fun for all ages, including bouncy houses and a bungee jump that were expected to be hot-ticket attractions. That was before both bowed out.
Monohon learned six days before the fair that Bounce About Northwest was having permitting issues because they didn't get their annual inspection, with the last one being right before the fair last year. A last-minute call to the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries yielded bad news when the company learned the inspector necessary for the inspection was on vacation.
The earliest the inspection could have occurred was well after the fair ended. The bouncy houses remained uninflated, a tease to kids who had meltdowns about not being able to enjoy them.
"All amusement rides must have an annual inspection in Washington state," Monohon said. "There are rules that must be followed. When the fair was inspected by L&I, it was discovered the inspections were overdue."
"Therefore, the operation had to be shut down. The business was fully insured; however, without the current inspection, any liability may have fallen on the county. Therefore I had no other option but to shut down the amusements," he added.
Then to make matters even worse, Ampire Amusements learned at the last minute that their Oregon permit was not accepted in Washington. Even though the option to get a joint permit was available, they could not have it prepared in time for the fair.
"The bungee jump was exactly the same issue; the owner found out [that] his inspection in Oregon, which he thought covered both Oregon and Washington state, did not," Monohon said. "His inspection was scheduled for Aug. 30; that did nothing to get him through the gate to our fair."
As a last-ditch effort, Monohon and the Pacific County Commissioners opted to make the fair free for everyone on Aug. 28, hoping to still pull in enough attendance to make the fair cost-effective for the dozens of vendors who set up shop.
It's unclear what the overall was on the fair, but early estimates from Mohonon were that attendance was down. In response to the issues that arose, Monohon has changed protocols to keep it from happening again.
"It falls on my shoulders; I am the manager," Monohon said. "I assumed that, as in the past, the owners follow protocols. It is their business. But now I've already changed our agreements, and all insurance and permits must be submitted 30 days before the start of the fair."
