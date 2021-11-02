MENLO — Financial results recently released for August’s 125th Pacific County Fair show it was nearly $40,000 in the red.
“The fair numbers were extremely low. We had approximately one-third turnout compared to 2019,” Bill Monohon, fair manager said. “The gate was at a total of 5,510 individuals. In 2019 we had just under 14,000. So, significant.”
The fair was cut down to only four days and didn’t have the usual attractions like the carnival, but did pull in a bouncy house to appeal to parents and younger children.
“Carnivals, for small fairs, will probably be a thing of the past,” Monohon said. “We just do not have a large enough gate to bring them here, and also our fair falls between several large fairs in Oregon and Washington, so even having a carnival split off of a few rides is not possible.”
Vendors and entries were also down this year, with only about two-thirds of what Monohon normally sees.
“You would think, with all the time at home, people would have been doing hobbies and sewing, but [that] just wasn’t the case. At least if they did, they didn’t bring them to the fair to show off,” Monohon said.
“We had a great entry in sheep and goats for 2021. The largest ever in that barn. I am planning to be back strong for 2022 with various exhibits, entertainment and events on the fairgrounds,” he added.
As for the financials, including revenue, the fair greatly under-performed, according to Monohon.
“Overall, I was negative approximately $38,728, which hurts, but 2022 is going to be a great year,” he said.
Regardless of the tough year, which included a bounce-back from having no traditional fair in 2020, Monohon remains optimistic 2022 will be better. In the meantime, he is tackling projects at the fairgrounds.
“I will have an agriculture grant coming, I just don’t know the amount yet. I asked for the full $250,000 limit. I should know in a few weeks what amount I have secured for 2021-23,” he said.
“I am going to start a capital fund drive to raise funds to complete a large project; having a covered outdoor horse arena, building a multi-species, multi-functional livestock building that will be heated and air conditioned” so it can be used year-round for other activities. "This will be located on the south end of the fairgrounds where the current horse arena and grandstands are located,” he added.
