A campaign is under way to help the family of the Washington man who drowned near Beards Hollow last month.
Family friend Andy Anderson is asking people contribute to a $12,000 campaign to aid the family of Mark Bishop. An appeal with family photos listing details of expenses has been set up online.
Bishop, 44, from Tacoma and his 21-year-old son Billy were vacationing on the Long Beach Peninsula with Mark’s girlfriend and her children June 27. Reports were that they were trying to make their way along the side of the main fishing rock when they got into difficulties. Mark was pulled from the ocean by beachgoers who attempted to revive him.
Pacific County Fire District No. 1 personnel transported him to Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco. Family members said he was flown by helicopter to a Portland hospital where he was pronounced dead, and where his organs were donated to help others.
Billy is a disabled and autistic adult who requires legal guardianship, his older brother Jeremy notes on the website. He and his partner JJ Knapp have committed to provide a home for him with them in Minneapolis, but seek funds to help provide specialized equipment needed to cope with his disability, including sensory soothing items.
“They want to get him back and settled with the least amount of grief,” Anderson said.
The couple face a gap in state disability financial aid with the transfer from Washington to Minnesota. Both have lost income while making the arrangements and must pay to ship Billy’s belongings.
“As a young homeowner I need to make some modifications and updates to our century-old home in the lower-income neighborhood of north Minneapolis for basic safety and Billy’s accessibility,” 25-year-old Jeremy Bishop noted. One update is replacing the 1920s newspapers previously used as insulation for the second-floor room where Billy will sleep.
Billy grew up in Washington and recently graduated from high school. He worked at a Walgreen’s drugstore.
“Helping Billy recover in a safe and loving environment so he can live his happiest life will mean so much to our budding little family,” his brother noted.
Mark Bishop is survived by his parents, three sisters and seven children. A funeral was held in Lakewood last Thursday.
Jeremy Bishop noted that their father had died helping others. “Thankfully, his heart, liver, kidneys, and eye tissue were all viable for donation, and he was able to save even more lives,” he noted. “My dad truly died a hero.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.