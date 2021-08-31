Deklan Christen, 6, of Raymond, watches his sister, Jordyn, right, while sweeping the stalls inside the livestock barn at the Pacific County Fair. “I like the pigs a lot,” said Deklan, who planned to show his pig ‘Charlotte’ later in the week.
Denny Evans poses next to rack of walking sticks at his booth at the Pacific County Fair. Evans, 80, has been making the walking sticks for the past five years as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Fair.
Deklan Christen, 6, of Raymond, watches his sister, Jordyn, right, while sweeping the stalls inside the livestock barn at the Pacific County Fair. “I like the pigs a lot,” said Deklan, who planned to show his pig ‘Charlotte’ later in the week.
Denny Evans poses next to rack of walking sticks at his booth at the Pacific County Fair. Evans, 80, has been making the walking sticks for the past five years as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Fair.
MENLO — There were no rides, but rustic fun survived.
An abridged version of the annual Pacific County Fair took center stage over the weekend in Menlo, featuring three days of bucolic fun from Thursday, Aug. 26 through Saturday, Aug. 28.
“Celebration” was the 2021 fair theme, following a cancellation due to covid-19 in 2020, with attendees eagerly welcoming a return of the annual event that first started in 1896.
Exhibitor buildings featured artwork and unique collections from around the county, from digital photography to snakeskin sheds.
In the livestock barns, young 4-H participants readied their animals for shows throughout the fair. For example, on Friday, Aug. 28, first-year 4-H participant Jordyn Christen, 8, of Raymond, prepared her sheep using a brush and fur conditioner as her little brother Deklan, 6, swept around the stall.
Overall, the Pacific County Youth Livestock Auction raised nearly $40,000 among 11 4-H participants showing turkeys, pigs, sheep and cattle, according to fair Manager Bill Monohon. Among the top earners was a $1,000 turkey, a $6,000 pig and an $8,000 steer.
“The hog alone went for more than $25 per pound,” Monohon said.
New attractions make lasting impression
Instead of traditional carnival rides, a sprawling inflatable Bounce Castle was the centerpiece attraction, featuring several different stages for different ages, including an obstacle course, pirate ship, cargo slides and magic castle. An arcade, including several classic games, was also added, drawing a mix of young and young-at-heart gamers.
Masks were mandatory and worn inside all buildings and barns during the event, which included nearly 50 hand sanitizer stations dispersed throughout the grounds.
Overall fair attendance was down this year, from 14,000 in 2019 to around 5,500 in 2021, but those who came appeared to have a good time, Monohon said. The fair, relying largely on an ever-dwindling group of volunteers, still managed to secure eight food stands and a couple of new attractions, including the bounce houses from Bounce About NW.
“We were fortunate to have it,” Monohon said, adding that some popular attractions — including the bounce castle and arcade — will likely continue next year.
“Maybe we can have firemen vs. police race [in the bounce castle obstacle course] next year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.