LONG BEACH — No injuries or serious damage was reported after a fast-moving grass fire scorched about three acres of farmland April 13 in Long Beach.
It was one of several fires in Southwest Washington in recent days as a warm, dry spell brought nearly summer-like conditions in the first weeks of April. A temporary burn ban was imposed throughout the region at midnight Monday.
The early fire season closely reflects conditions in late March and early April 2019, which were ended by a return of rain. This week, no significant precipitation is forecast for the next week.
Weed control goes wild
The Long Beach fire was reported at about 1:48 p.m. after a controlled burn got out of hand at a farm on the intersection of U.S. Hwy 101 and Johnson Place in Long Beach. The fire drew a response from about 30 firemen and nine fire trucks from multiple agencies.
“I was doing a burn around the pond. I do it for weed control every year. The wind switched a little bit on me and that’s all it took,” said Jade Morton, 48. “I said to my old lady, ‘Oh s**t! Watch this fire while I run to get some water.”
Morton raced to a spring with a 500-gallon holding tank and hoped it would be enough to prevent the fire from reaching the nearby woods. He didn’t have a chance to call the fire department, but was glad for it when they arrived.
“I was impressed with the way they showed up and the way things went,” Morton said. “They did a great job. I told them to come back this fall and I’ll let them hunt.”
The fire was in an isolated spot with strong winds and containing it required a group effort from the several local fire departments that were on scene.
“The property owner was burning brush along the pond and the winds were pretty strong and it carried over to the tussock grass and caught it on fire,” said Mike Karvia, a division chief with Pacific County Fire District No. 1.
“I heard the call and thought it was Chinook’s area, so I came out to investigate and saw the magnitude. I went ahead and called out for multiple agencies,” Karvia said.
To reach the fire, firefighters had to do extended hose lays hundreds of feet to get to the edges of the fire, Karvia said. To make those connections fast meant using everyone on scene, Karvia said. This included people from Ilwaco Volunteer Fire Department, Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Chinook Volunteer Fire Department and Pacific County Fire District No. 1.
The call lasted about an hour and 15 minutes.
Easter Sunday fire
Another grass and brush fire was suppressed Easter Sunday evening, April 12, at 9:30 p.m. by personnel from Pacific County Fire District No. 1.
Crews were dispatched to the blaze on state land half a mile south of 202nd Lane. During response, firefighters were advised by an additional caller that the fire was located in the dunes adjacent to 184th Place.
The first arriving crew found an approximately 100’x200’ slow-moving fire in dune grass and pine trees. No homes were threatened.
“Crews were able to initiate an aggressive attack, which quickly confined the fire,” the fire district said. About 1 acre burned. Fire crews remained on scene until 11:30 p.m. extinguishing hot spots, until the scene could be transferred to Washington Department of Natural Resources personnel.
The cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries were reported.
Elsewhere in the region
Another fire was fought in Wahkiakum County up the Elochoman River on Easter. It occurred at an active logging site and amounted to three to four acres, according to police scanner traffic. A resident reported that the fire was put down with aid from a Cowlitz County fire crew, along with a helicopter.
Also on Sunday, at 2:37 p.m. a passerby called 911 to report a barkdust fire at Swanson Bark and Wood Products, located at 240 Tennant Way, in Longview. Swanson’s occupies an 80-acre site literally at the “Entering Longview” welcome sign. Swanson Bark and Wood Products specializes in taking wood waste and turning it into useful products, including firewood, mulch, barkdust, soils and biomass.
Although responding to 911 calls at Swanson Bark is not an unusual occurrence — its large piles of barkdust and other products off-gas regularly as a natural part of the composting/decomposition process — this fire was especially challenging, according to a press release from Longview Police & Fire.
While fire units were en route to the Swanson fire, Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue was battling a structure fire on Regland Road. Shortly after the Swanson dispatch, a brush fire was reported near Astro Road in rural Kelso, further taxing regional resources.
When Longview Fire arrived, they encountered a large barkdust pile that was burning and spreading to adjacent piles. Strong winds out of the northwest coupled with access issues, visibility challenges, and the available water supply all created difficult tactics and strategies for firefighters. With the other active fires, staffing was also below normal.
As the fire continued to spread over the entire site, buildings, machinery, vehicles and conveyors were damaged or destroyed. Firefighters deployed multiple hand lines and two aerial ladder trucks, flowing in excess of 2.5 million gallons of water in their suppression efforts. The incident commander requested a firefighting helicopter to assist, but none were locally available.
Fire suppression efforts were concluded at about 4 a.m. Monday. However, dozens of bark and wood-products piles were still smoldering, creating a smoke cloud that continued to be driven by the wind.
The smoke generated at the site prompted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Southwest Clean Air Agency to issue an air quality advisory for the Portland metro, Lower Columbia River and Southwest Washington area.
The air quality advisory was expected to last into Tuesday and potentially longer, until the fire stops smoldering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.