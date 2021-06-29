RAYMOND — A Raymond man is lucky to be alive after his son allegedly stabbed him during a tense situation on June 26 around 8:30 p.m. The son has been identified as Cody Michelbrink, 25 of Raymond. He was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail for first-degree assault.
According to court documents, Michelbrink arrived back at his father’s home on Mill Creek Road after taking a drive and was agitated. He allegedly began flipping out, including kicking furniture, which led his father to intervene by at first telling him to stop and then by putting him in a bear hug.
At some point, while restraining his son, court documents allege he felt as if his son had pinched him in the right kidney. He got away from his son and realized he, in fact, had been stabbed and was bleeding.
“He grabbed a washcloth and left in his car to [a] neighbors’ house for help,” Sgt. Jon Ashley stated in his report. “While [his father] was at the neighbors, Cody left.”
‘One at gunpoint’
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the call at approximately 8:37 p.m., and Ashley was first on the scene.
While responding, he noticed the suspect’s vehicle traveling down the roadway and relayed the information to additional responding units, including the Raymond and South Bend police departments.
Officers stopped Michelbrink at State Route 6 and Hunt Club Road, and according to radio traffic, put him at gunpoint during an intense encounter. He eventually cooperated with their demands and was placed into custody.
Significant blood loss
In his report, Ashley detailed what he found inside the victim’s car at the neighbors’ house, including evidence of significant blood loss. The neighbor informed him that he had to get some towels to “put pressure on the wound” and that the victim “was bleeding a lot.”
“I could see clotted blood and bloodstains on the passenger side of the driver’s seat near the center console,” Ashley stated. “This was consistent with a stab wound to the kidney area.”
With the victim’s permission, Ashley also went to his home and discovered significant blood droplets throughout the house, with the largest concentrations in the living room and a master bathroom. He photographed the entire scene, including the victim’s vehicle.
Booked into the jail
During the investigation, Michelbrink’s father informed Ashley that his son has been suffering some mental health issues, and they likely played a role in the incident. He also noted that after being stabbed, his son told him, “he should have someone look at the wound.”
Michelbrink was booked into the jail for first-degree assault, and during a preliminary hearing on June 28, his bail was set at $10,000.
‘Without medical intervention, [his father] would have died,” Ashley stated.
