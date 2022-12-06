OCEAN PARK — A man is sitting in jail after allegedly assaulting his father during an attack where he flipped “like a switch.” The incident took place on Nov. 27 around 12:51 p.m. on the 29000 Block of M Place in Ocean Park.
Nicholas W. Cox, 29, of Ocean Park, was arrested by deputies from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office after a 911 caller reported that Cox had beat up his father, Richard Cox, 63, also of Ocean Park. Cox is being held in the Pacific County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail and faces one count of second-degree assault
Cox also has numerous outstanding charges and warrants for third-degree driving with a license suspended, third-degree theft, and second-degree vehicle prowling.
According to court records, Cox allegedly attacked his father unprovoked and headbutted the man in the face. The two began to scuffle and ended up on the ground where Cox allegedly began strangling his father. Cox’s father was able to break free and Cox fled to a trailer in the area.
Deputies spoke with Cox’s father once they arrived on the scene, who said he was randomly attacked by his son in what was “like a switch” being flipped, according to a court document. Cox allegedly headbutted his father multiple times.
Court records also allege that deputies located Cox at a trailer in the area and he was acting strange and admitted he was in an altercation with his father. Both men were coated in blood from the altercation, as well.
“Nicholas seemed as though he was under the influence of some sort of mind-altering substance, as he would stare without blinking for long periods of time at me as I talked to him, and made several statements about not believing this was real,” a deputy stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
The deputy also noted that while Cox was being questioned, he would stare at them without saying a word and would eventually say “this is weird.” Cox told officers he had used some sort of substance the night before.
Due to Cox’s abnormal mental status, deputies cut off speaking to him and instead transported him to the Pacific County Jail for booking. Cox was arraigned on Dec. 2 for one count of second-degree assault strangulation.
