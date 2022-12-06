OCEAN PARK — A man is sitting in jail after allegedly assaulting his father during an attack where he flipped “like a switch.” The incident took place on Nov. 27 around 12:51 p.m. on the 29000 Block of M Place in Ocean Park.

Nicholas W. Cox, 29, of Ocean Park, was arrested by deputies from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office after a 911 caller reported that Cox had beat up his father, Richard Cox, 63, also of Ocean Park. Cox is being held in the Pacific County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail and faces one count of second-degree assault

