LONG BEACH — A 911 call of a reported fire at the Long Beach Laundromat building drew a response from several agencies and emergency response vehicles on Father’s Day evening.
The fire, which was first reported at about 6:15 p.m. on June 20, originated underneath an exterior stairwell of the Long Beach Laundromat building, located at 1607 Pacific Ave. N, which houses several tenants on the second floor above the laundromat itself. Long Beach, Ilwaco and Pacific County Fire District No. 1 firefighters all responded to the call.
“There was garbage stacked — cardboard boxes, miscellaneous garbage and things — with a garbage can underneath the stairwell, and that’s where it started,” said Long Beach Fire Chief Kyle Jewell. “As to how it started, we really don’t have any eyewitness accounts. There’s no cameras there, so we don’t know how it got started.”
The fire burned up some of the stairwell, Jewell said, and got into the siding next to the stairwell, which required the firefighters to cut into and tear some of the interior wall out on the first floor to get the fire stopped.
The incident saw one man be treated and transported to the hospital for burns to his feet, after he ran up the stairwell to recover something from his top-floor apartment.
“It could’ve been a long Father’s Day,” Jewell said, adding that firefighters were in and out within an hour. “If you drove by and saw the cuts we made and the burn upstairs and stuff, plus the interior work, it was pretty fast and efficient. We got out of there and everybody got back home and back to dinner.”
