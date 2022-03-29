PACIFIC COUNTY — There was little daylight between the county’s unemployment situation in the first two months to start 2022, after revisions from the Washington State Employment Security Department for January contained substantial differences from the agency’s preliminary report that was released earlier in March.
According to ESD’s initial report for February released on Tuesday, the unemployment rate for Pacific County stood at 7.7% last month. That figure is unchanged from the county’s January unemployment rate, according to the agency’s revised report for the month that was also released on Tuesday.
The January 2022 revisions contain perhaps the most considerable changes over its preliminary report since the pandemic began, as the initial report had the county’s unemployment rate pegged at 7.1%. But more than that, the agency sharply revised Pacific County’s estimated labor force downward for the month, from 9,559 to 8,839 — a decrease of 7.5%. In turn, the number of people estimated to have been employed in the county for January decreased by a corresponding 8%.
The preliminary report for February that ESD released on March 29 is more in line with the agency’s revised January figures for the county. The report estimates the county’s labor force at 8,947 people, the highest for the month since February 2009, with the number of people employed at 8,256 — up 1.2% from January, 10.2% from last February and unchanged from February 2020, just prior to the beginning of the pandemic.
For the first time in the county’s recorded history for the month of February, employment in the leisure and hospitality industry was estimated to have topped 1,000, up from 970 in January and 910 in February 2020, the previous high.
Jobs in the local tourism industry have seen the biggest improvement over the past year, with employment up 37% over last February. Governmental jobs, easily the largest workforce in the county, were up 10.7% from a year ago and were the highest they’ve been since June 2019.
Education and health services jobs was the only local industry that had seen its conditions worsen over the past year, down 6.8%. The estimated 550 jobs still topped the February totals from 2017-2020.
The county’s unemployment rate ranked 31st out of the state’s 39 counties last month — tied with Grays Harbor County. The statewide unemployment rate stood at 4.7% in February, down from 5.1% the previous month.
2021 a strong year of recoveryThe past two years have seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows for the county workforce, but a new set of ESD data confirms again that the local economy recovered strongly in 2021 compared to the state and country as a whole.
In 2020, nonfarm employment in Pacific County shrunk by 6.7% from the previous year, with state and national employment shrinking by 5.4% and 5.8%, respectively. That job loss came on top of what was also a mediocre jobs year for the county in 2019, shrinking by 1.2% from 2018.
But local workers bounced back in 2021, with local employment growing by 6.5% from 2020. That substantially outpaced the state and national recovery, with job growth pegged at 2.3% in Washington and 2.8% in the U.S. It was the first year since 2016 that the county’s job growth outpaced national job growth, and first time since 2012 that it outpaced statewide growth.
Jobs in the industry most affected by the pandemic, leisure and hospitality, grew by 17.9% last year in the county after shrinking by 19.2% in 2020. Local retail jobs shrunk by just 1.6% in 2020, but grew by a sizable 11.7% in 2021.
The county’s taxable sales total in the third quarter of last year — covering the critical summer months of July, August and September — also soared, topping $118 million after being adjusted for inflation. It was the best quarter on record for the county, topping the $111 million in sales in the third quarter of 2020 and $102 million in the third quarter of 2019.
