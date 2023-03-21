Sunflower sea star

Sunflower sea stars could be listed as threatened.

 NOAA Fisheries

PACIFIC OCEAN — The last time the Haystack Rock Awareness Program recorded a sighting of a sunflower sea star was in 2019.

They are one of the largest sea stars in the world, measuring up to 1 meter across, with as many as 20 arms. Voracious predators, they feed on urchins, fish and even birds. For visitors to Haystack and other Pacific Northwest tidal rocks and cliffs, they could be a dramatic sight during extreme low tides.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.