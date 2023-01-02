Within the myriad of appropriations contained in the $1.7 trillion government spending bill signed by President Biden on Dec. 30, the Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s office will be receiving $1.6 million to upgrade the countywide emergency radio system.
Sheriff Mark Howie expects the funding to be received during the first quarter of 2023.
The appropriation is to purchase the equipment necessary for a viable emergency radio system that will enable communication and coordination among all first responders throughout the county. This includes the sheriff’s office, all five county fire departments, emergency medical services, public works, public utilities, Wahkiakum School District, the Town of Cathlamet and Washington State Patrol.
Once the upgraded system is completed, the two-tenths of one cent sales tax increase recently approved by Wahkiakum voters, expected to generate $130,000 per year, will be used in the long term to maintain the emergency service communications system.
Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman alerted Sheriff Howie to the opportunity to submit the funding request.
“We found out about it fairly late in the game and had a very limited amount of time to get the request together in the required format,” said Undersheriff Gary Howell. After a flurry of activity, the completed request was communicated to the office of U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who agreed to sponsor an appropriation within the spending bill’s section for “Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies.”
The congresswoman also agreed to sponsor similar appropriation requests for Cowlitz and Lewis counties’ emergency radio systems. As a result of the recent midterm election, the congresswoman lost her bid for another term; however, Wahkiakum residents and visitors will benefit from her legacy of improved coordinated emergency response for years to come.
