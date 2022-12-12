Willapa Bay mouth

Erosion has chewed away the north side of Willapa Bay’s mouth for generations, threatening State Route 105.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Coastal erosion has officially been put on notice in Pacific County.

Last week, Sen. Maria Cantwell announced that the Washington State Department of Transportation was awarded a nearly $10 million federal grant to help prevent beach erosion at Graveyard Split, located at Willapa Bay’s northern entrance. The project’s aim is to protect critical roads for residents of the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation and Tokeland, as well as preserve crucial habitat for endangered birds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.