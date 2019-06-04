A long-dead whale came ashore west of 210th and south of the Klipsan beach approach May 31. About 70 dead whales have washed up along the U.S. West Coast this year, prompting federal officials to declare an “unusual mortality event” as of Friday. The San Jose Mercury News reported, “On average about 35 of the giant marine mammals wash up dead on the West Coast in a year, or around three per month. Last year, 45 were found. But the average number found dead for the first five months of the year on the West Coast is 15, so this year is seeing five times the average rate.”