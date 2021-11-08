PACIFIC COUNTY — Officials with the U.S. Navy’s Third Fleet visited Pacific County on Nov. 4 to meet with local officials, including the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency (PCEMA), to survey potential landing sites for natural disaster responses.
The survey looked at local beaches for options for the Navy to land amphibious vehicles on, such as hovercraft — particularly after a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — to deliver emergency supplies, according to PCEMA Director Scott McDougall.
“The fleet that is hosted off the Pacific Coast is the U.S. Third Fleet,” McDougall said. “They have a variety of assets that they can make available to do Joint Logistics Over the Shore (JLOTS), and they have these — which are pretty amazing — what are called landing craft air-cushions or LCACs.”
In the event of a major disaster, local, state, tribal and federal officials expect local infrastructure, including roadways, to be completely impassable. The only means of providing emergency supplies and response will likely be through water, including local rivers, Willapa Bay and the Pacific Ocean.
“They can basically ferry equipment from larger ships offshore onto our shore, and what the Navy can do is they can bring equipment near our shore and they have the ability to ferry equipment up to and onto our shore — something similar to what they did during the Normandy invasion during D-Day,” McDougall said.
Two south county, two north county spots targetedThe survey looked at four specific locations, two on the Long Beach Peninsula and two in North Cove and Grayland. Each, McDougall said, offered some of the best potentials for the landing craft according to the Navy officials who visited.
“We looked at the Sid Snyder Beach Approach, we looked at the Seaview Beach Approach for the Long Beach Peninsula, and we looked at those because of their connections to existing infrastructure,” McDougall said. “As we go further up the peninsula, we will have to do infrastructure rebuilding, but those are the most likely places to be able to get assets and supplies onshore, and then we can start building out from those places.”
McDougall and the Third Fleet officials looked at the Cranberry Road Beach Approach and Grayland Beach Approach in Grayland for the north county region.
“Both of those are in Grays Harbor County, but again those will both serve Pacific County residents very well,” McDougall said. “And we will make sure we are rebuilding infrastructure back to those Pacific County residents.”
“The Third Fleet representatives were very positive about each of those being good solid sound potential sites, and now they will have to come back and have to do complete surveys on those sites, and those complete surveys will probably take a day at each of those sites so that they have firm data that they are working with,” he added.
Each craft is approximately 88 feet long and 47 feet wide and can transport up to 70 tons of cargo, including food, water and medical supplies, and even ferry outside help such as medical responders. The crafts are capable of traversing the challenging coastal waters and navigating overland with relative ease.
Study for evacuation tower need completed
Coincidentally to the visit from the Third Fleet, the Washington Emergency Management Division (WEMD) and Washington Military Department released a completed study identifying the need for vertical evacuation towers along the Washington coast on Nov. 4 and included a recommendation for where to place them.
In Pacific County, the study recommended between 25-40 evacuations towers spread throughout the county, costing upwards of $1.7 million per tower. However, some of the “high ground” also recommended less costly options, such as berms costing significantly less at around $300,000 to $500,000.
“Now the real work begins at the local level — designing, planning and funding each vertical evacuation structure project to transform the assessment’s findings from wish list to reality,” Maximilian Dixon, director of the WEMD, said. “With each vertical evacuation structure carrying a multi-million-dollar price tag, this is easier said than done.”
“Fortunately, local jurisdictions can apply through WEMD for grant funding through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) hazard mitigation grant program. Projects that design or construct tsunami evacuation structures have a good chance of being funded if their plan is realistic and feasible,” he added.
Thought-provoking preparednessBeyond work to secure grant funding for evacuation towers, McDougall is also in the early stages of working with local jurisdictions to create supply caches in evacuation areas. A small impromptu group in South Bend is also working with local residents to start caches for the South Bend School District’s evacuation locations.
“People from the community and school district have started having some preliminary discussions related to what we are going to do to make sure that the kids are taken care of,” McDougall said. “It just kind of evolved into some bigger discussions, but we don’t have anything set in stone yet.”
McDougall added that he hopes other communities, primarily the Long Beach Peninsula, begin to start having similar discussions because, while determined, he admits he can’t do it all by himself.
