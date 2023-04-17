Just a few spots remain for the pilot project that the Olympic Area Agency on Aging has introduced to older adults experiencing loneliness in Pacific and Grays Harbor counties.
In a news release this week, OA3 said its enrollment in the ElliQ pilot project is nearly at capacity and urged those interested in receiving the companion robot to reach out to the agency without delay.
The pilot project, funded by the American Rescue Plan that was signed into law in 2021 as well as grants from the South Pacific County Community Foundation and Grays Harbor Community Foundation, is a partnership between OA3 and Intuition Robotics, the makers of ElliQ. The project allows for at least 20 units to be provided to qualified individuals in the two counties.
To qualify, an individual must be at least 60 years old, live alone or spend most of their day alone, and have no serious difficulties with speech, vision, hearing or cognition that might impede their use. Preference is given to those who already have internet access.
“We’re very close to having 20 people enrolled,” said Michelle Fogus, project lead. “But we expect to have enough extra funding for another two or three participants, so we’re putting the word out again in case others want to participate. We’ll be creating a wait list once all of the spots are filled so that we can add people later if more funding becomes available.”
Dubbed by Time Magazine as one of the 200 best inventions of 2022, ElliQ’s aim is to reduce loneliness by proactively engaging users with features including daily check-ins and conversation, cognitive and physical activities, and connecting with family and friends through text messaging and video chats. The robot, OA3 said, also enables quick communication between the agency’s clients and their case managers — although the pilot project is not limited to just O3A clients.
While designed to be a companion, ElliQ also provides health and wellness support. Users are able to set reminders for medication, hydration, exercise, meditation and doctor’s appointments. Entertainment and activities to stimulate people can also be loaded onto the device, such as trivia games and music.
“It’s a very promising new technology,” said Laura Cepoi, Executive Director of O3A. “Early results in other states have been exciting, with a vast majority of users reporting less loneliness and better overall well-being. We’re interested in seeing whether it provides useful support for older adults in our rural areas, which don’t have as many resources as our urban neighbors and the relief it may offer in terms of social isolation, caregiver shortages, and bridging the digital gap.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.