RAYMOND — A crash on Oldani Road in Raymond left a man dead and a family torn, looking for answers on Sept. 19. The roadway was closed for over four hours while responders put out the fire, and investigators looked to understand what happened.
An initial 911 call came in at 8:11 p.m. after residents in the area heard a vehicle driving northbound on Oldani Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle, identified as a blue Dodge Ram, then crashed into the woods.
Responders from the Pacific County Fire District 3 and Raymond Fire Departments rushed to the scene along with units from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and Raymond Police Department. They located a truck stuck in several trees and on fire at the 3700 block of Oldani Road.
Family members of the driver who lived nearby were already on the scene attempting to put the fire out to save the driver. Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the fire but located a deceased male in the driver seat.
The Washington State Patrol and Pacific County Prosecutor/Coroner Ben Haslam also responded to the scene to investigate how the incident happened and determine a cause of death for the victim, who has since been identified as Jackie (Jack) L. Doyle, 37 of Raymond.
According to investigators, Doyle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Oldani Road after turning onto the roadway from State Route 6. As Doyle traveled down the hill, his truck hit a dip in the roadway and he lost control.
Doyle went into the southbound lane, veered into the southbound ditch, and traveled approximately 50-75 yards, barely missing a telephone pole. His truck came to an abrupt stop after impacting several trees head-on, lifting the truck upwards of 8 feet off the ground.
Due to the instability of the truck, investigators requested a boom from the Pacific County PUD to lift the truck out of the trees and lower it to the embankment. Hill’s Towing was requested from Long Beach to bring a heavy equipment tow truck and flatbed to remove the truck completely.
Haslam identified Doyle as the victim on Sept. 20 and determined his cause of death was from blunt force trauma and that he likely died on impact and did not suffer.
