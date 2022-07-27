RAYMOND — After a three-hour pursuit, officers located a Raymond woman after she allegedly attacked her sister late Tuesday, July 26.
The victim was transported to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, where she remains on life support.
According to court records, Lisa G. Milam, 51, of Raymond was preparing food in a kitchen at a residence on 7th Street in Raymond when her sister Lorraine Riley, 53, of Raymond, advised her to use a roasting pan. Milam allegedly responded by calling her sister a “bitch” before striking her and pushing her into a dining table where she struck her head.
“Lisa then got on top of Lorraine and began striking her in the head and chest, and pulling her hair,” Raymond Police Department Officer Britany Stigall said in a probable cause affidavit.
Another victim, the sister's mother Lela Riley, 79, of Raymond, attempted to break up the altercation but was also struck by Milam, who hit her in the arm and shoved her to the ground, according to police. Lela then had to crawl to her bedroom to get a cell phone to call 911.
When officers arrived from multiple agencies, they located Lorraine who was on the floor unconscious and unresponsive. They began lifesaving efforts. A medic unit from the Raymond Fire Department was staged less than a quarter mile away and was immediately called in by officers.
Responders worked on Lorraine for almost an hour before transporting her to Willapa Harbor Hospital in critical condition. Hospital staff along with the medics were able to revive Lorraine but she remained in critical condition with “very low vital signs,” according to her relatives.
She was then transported by a Raymond Fire Department medic unit to Harborview for a higher level of care.
Lela was transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital in satisfactory condition and was later released.
Before officers arrived at the incident, Milam fled the scene which resulted in an hours-long search through Raymond involving officers from the Raymond and South Bend Police Departments and deputies from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.
The officers surrounded multiple residences in the Raymond area where Milam was believed to be, but a relative later discovered Milam on the porch of their residence 18 miles away in Lebam. An officer from the South Bend Police Department responded to the home and took Milam into custody without further incident.
Milam was transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital for clearance before she could be booked because she had multiple injuries including scratches and a “goose egg” on her head. She alleged Lorraine had attacked her.
However, while en route to the hospital Milam allegedly was banging her head in the patrol vehicle and was “uncooperative.” She also invoked her right to remain silent and refused to speak with officers.
“Milam asked me if she was really going to jail for [second-degree assault] and I advised that she was. Milam asked me how that could be and I again reminded her of her right to invoke her rights. Milam asked me again how that could have happened. I advised her that the injuries Lorraine sustained were consistent with [second-degree assault] and Milam stated, ‘Jesus. F***ing bull****,’” Stigall wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Milam was booked into the Pacific County Jail at 1:55 a.m. on July 27 for domestic violence second-degree assault and domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter set Milam’s bail at $50,000 during a preliminary appearance on July 27. She will be arraigned on Aug. 5, when formal charges will be filed.
