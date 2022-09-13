SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter has made it clear that he will not tolerate anyone assaulting local law officers, as was demonstrated during the sentencing of Stephanie A. Stiegler, 42, of Seattle.
The former top-tier figure skater was found guilty on Aug. 31 after a three-day trial of assaulting Washington State Patrol Sgt. Bradford Moon on Feb. 2, 2021. The jury determined that her actions, including kicking Moon in the groin several times, warranted a guilty verdict for third-degree assault. The second count was dismissed.
Stiegler’s formal sentence was put off until Sept. 6, although she is already serving her time in Pacific County Jail.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt and Stiegler’s attorney, Sunshine M. Bradshaw, recommended Stiegler be sentenced to a First Time Offender Waiver that includes two months in jail and 12 months of community custody upon release.
The recommendation was accepted by Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter.
The outcome hasn’t sat well with Bradshaw, who reached out to the Observer to voice her displeasure but did not respond to a follow-up email.
“She was not found guilty of assaulting officers; she was found guilty of assaulting one officer (Sgt. Brad Moon-WSP),” Bradshaw said. “If any investigation had been done, it would have been discovered that the prosecutor’s office did not file the Information correctly and then failed to timely file a motion to amend the Information to include the second trooper.
“At trial, after they closed their case in chief, the prosecuting attorney attempted to amend. After much argument, the judge ruled against them. I practice in many jurisdictions, mostly rural and smaller counties [population-wise]; Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, etc., and I have never seen a prosecuting attorney’s office so incompetent. So much so that the judge sanctioned them over $5,000, a measure that is virtually unheard of in the criminal defense realm,” she added.
Bradshaw also did not appreciate how the Observer covered the trial, which included a year-long back-and-forth between the defense and prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.