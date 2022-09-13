SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter has made it clear that he will not tolerate anyone assaulting local law officers, as was demonstrated during the sentencing of Stephanie A. Stiegler, 42, of Seattle.

The former top-tier figure skater was found guilty on Aug. 31 after a three-day trial of assaulting Washington State Patrol Sgt. Bradford Moon on Feb. 2, 2021. The jury determined that her actions, including kicking Moon in the groin several times, warranted a guilty verdict for third-degree assault. The second count was dismissed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.