PACIFIC COUNTY — More than a dozen posts on city, school, port, fire and hospital boards on the Long Beach Peninsula will be up for election this fall, but the first step in the 2021 elections begins just days from now.
The weeklong filing period for races up for election in Pacific County and throughout the state opens May 17 and closes May 21.
Positions on the ballot come November include:
- Three seats on the Ilwaco City Council ($24 filing fee), as well as the mayor’s position ($60 fee);
- Two posts on the Long Beach City Council ($36 fee);
- Two positions on the Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors (no fee);
- Two seats on the Ocean Beach Hospital Board of Commissioners (no fee);
- Two posts on the Port of Ilwaco Board of Commissioners (no fee);
- Seats on fire, sewer, parks and water commissions throughout the county (no fees).
For information about the filing period, and about filing online, visit https://www.co.pacific.wa.us/auditor/elections-online-candidate-filing.htm.
