PACIFIC COUNTY — Filing week for local races began in earnest on Monday, and will remain open through the rest of the week.
There are more than a dozen posts up for election on the Long Beach Peninsula, and many more throughout Pacific County. More than 20 people filed to run for positions across the county on the first day of the filing period on May 17, which lasts through May 21 at 4 p.m.
Positions on the ballot this November include:
- Three seats on the Ilwaco City Council ($24 filing fee), as well as the mayor’s position ($60 fee);
- Two posts on the Long Beach City Council ($36 fee);
- Two positions on the Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors (no fee);
- Two seats on the Ocean Beach Hospital Board of Commissioners (no fee);
- Two posts on the Port of Ilwaco Board of Commissioners (no fee);
- Seats on fire, sewer, parks and water commissions throughout the county (no fees).
To file online, visit https://voter.votewa.gov/CandidateFiling/CandidateLogin.aspx. For information about the filing period and local elections, visit https://www.co.pacific.wa.us/auditor/elections-online-candidate-filing.htm.
