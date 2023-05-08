Mayor, city council, school board, fire, hospital and water commissions and even a pair of county positions highlight the upcoming filing week for a suite of local offices up for election this fall.

Running from May 15-19, residents can file to run for positions including that of Long Beach mayor, multiple city councilor spots in both Long Beach and Ilwaco, Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors, Ocean Beach Hospital Board of Commissioners, and Pacific County Fire District No. 1 Board of Commissioners.

