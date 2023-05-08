Mayor, city council, school board, fire, hospital and water commissions and even a pair of county positions highlight the upcoming filing week for a suite of local offices up for election this fall.
Running from May 15-19, residents can file to run for positions including that of Long Beach mayor, multiple city councilor spots in both Long Beach and Ilwaco, Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors, Ocean Beach Hospital Board of Commissioners, and Pacific County Fire District No. 1 Board of Commissioners.
Also up for election this fall is the peninsula-based seat on the Pacific County Commission, which is currently held by David Tobin. Tobin was appointed to the position earlier this year after Frank Wolfe’s resignation due to a health issue. Tobin had said at the time of his appointment that he anticipated running again later this year to serve out the remainder of the term, which runs through the end of 2024.
An election will also be held this fall to determine who will serve out the remainder of former Pacific County Auditor Joyce Kidd’s term. Kidd was re-elected last fall, but announced in late 2022 that she would be resigning at the end of March. Alex Gerow was appointed by the county commissioners to serve as auditor in the interim, and also has the option to run to serve out the remainder of the term, which runs through 2026.
