Filing week for more than 60 positions that are up for election in Pacific County began on Monday and will remain open until Friday afternoon.
Mayoral, city council, port, school, hospital, fire, water, sewer and park positions are seeking candidates across the whole of Pacific County during filing week, which began May 15 and runs until 4 p.m. on May 19.
In Long Beach, the mayor’s post and three city council seats are up for grabs. Councilor Sue Svendsen, whose own seat is up for election this year, has filed to run for mayor. No one had yet filed for any of the three council positions as of the Observer's Tuesday afternoon print deadline.
In Ilwaco, the two open city council seats have attracted attention from several residents. Val Perkins, chair of the Downtown Ilwaco Revitalization Committee, and Josh Phillips, owner of Spawn Fly Fish, have filed for the seat currently held by Gary Forner, and Richard Rubio has filed for the seat currently held by Matt Lessnau.
On the Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors, Anna Taft has filed to run for re-election to her position. Mark Mansell, a retired superintendent of several school districts, has also filed to run for the seat. No one had yet filed to run for the seats currently held by Don Zuern and John Holtermann.
Board chair Nancy Gorshe has filed to run for re-election on the Ocean Beach Hospital Board of Commissioners — the only open seat on the board this year.
Chuck Mikkola has filed to run for the open seat on the Port of Peninsula Commission that is currently held by Bonnie Lou Cozby. No one had yet filed to run for the two open seats on the Port of Ilwaco Commission that are currently held by Alan Bennett and Mike Shirley. Nicholas Matson has filed to run for the Port of Chinook Commission seat currently held by Jerry Cox, and no one has yet filed to run for the current vacant seat on the commission.
Tom Downer has filed to run for re-election to his seat on the Pacific County Fire District No. 1 Board of Commissioners. It is the only seat on the board up for election this year.
Also up for election this fall is the peninsula-based seat on the Pacific County Commission, which is currently held by David Tobin, a Democrat. Tobin was appointed to the position earlier this year after Frank Wolfe’s resignation due to a health issue, and on Monday filed to serve out the remainder of the term, which runs through 2024.
An election will also be held this fall to determine who will serve out the remainder of former Pacific County Auditor Joyce Kidd’s term. Kidd was re-elected last fall, but announced in late 2022 that she would be resigning at the end of March.
Alex Gerow was appointed by the county commissioners last month to serve as auditor in the interim, and also has the option to run to serve out the remainder of the term, which runs through 2026. She, nor anyone else, had yet filed to do so as of early Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.